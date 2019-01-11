<h2>Bandon Crossings
Wacky Wednesdays
Jan. 2
Stableford
Stableford points — Jim Sylvester 39, Richard Stefiuk 38, John Johnston 37, Don Weissert 37, Val Nemcek 37, Gerard Ledoux 32, Tom Gant 31, Alan Jones 30, Dewey Powers 28, Richard Wold 27.
Closest to Pin — Rihard Stefiuk (Nos. 6 and 11), Andy Hammon (Nos. 9 and 17), Gerard Ledoux (No. 14),
New Year’s Day Shamble
Jan. 1
Best Ball
Low Net — Marie Simonds and Peyton Simonds 54, Tamara Beckley and Tim Beckley 55.5, Jeff Simonds and Jackson Simonds 57.5, Donald Conn and Phil Bennett 59, Gerry Snyder and Kobe Lockwood 59.5, Rick Fisher and Randy Cotton 59.5, Bryan Church and Kent Harper 59.5, Richard Stefiuk and Dave Hilton 60.5, Sheryl Todd and Jim Wakeman 60.5, Lee Musser and Dave Hodges 61, Jim Sylvester and Val Nemcek 61.5, Tracy Couch and Bud Lefever 62, Stu Blasius and Carter Curtis 63, Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier 63.5, Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers 65, Greg Harless and Bobby Cox 66, Jeff Johnson and Justin Johnson 66, Richard Wold and Tom Gant 66, Wayne Everest and Eric OBerbeck 66, Tim Smith and Rick Abbott 66.5, Chip England and David Kimes 67, Rebeca Thomas and Scott Thomas 68, Beau Sober and Jeff Sober 68, Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner 69, Wim McSpadden and John Ohanesian 69, Richard Conn and Christopher Schwartz 71, Mike Myers and Margaret Thomas 72, Barry Osborne and Wes Osborne 74, John Miles and Gerard Ledoux 75, Bob Nelson and David Schall 75.5, Jeff Miles and Judy Miles 77.
Closest to Pin — Jim Wakeman (No. 6), Randy Cotton (No. 9), Dave Hodges (No. 11), Dave Hilton (No. 14), Phil Bennett (No. 17).
Casual Fridays
Dec. 28
Wakeman’s 12
Low Gross — Kent Harper 44, John Miles 45, Casey Peters 46, Amos Baker 49, Bryan Church 49, Mark Nortness 50, Neal Cahoon 51, Jim Barnes 52, Steven Robb 53, Bobby Cox 54, Chip England 55, Gerard Ledoux 55, Beau Sober 58, Jeff Sober 58, Steven Duran 61.
Low Net — Wes Osborne 38, John Shaw 42, Luke Thornton 42, Donald Conn 43, Richard Stefiuk 43, Richard Wold 43, Phil Bennett 44, Alan Jones 44, Rick Evans 44, Craig Ford 44, Jon Hires 44, Eric Oberbeck 44, Judy Miles 45, Bob Nelson 46, David Scahll 47, Daryl Robison 47, Cedric Johnston 48, Jeff Miles 49, Tom Gant 50, John Ohanesian 52.
Closest to Pin — Jim Barnes (No. 6), Mark Nortness (No. 9), Beau Sober (Nos. 11 and 14), Bryan Church (No. 17).