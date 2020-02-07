<h2>Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
Jan. 31
You vs. Par
Stableford Points — Luke Thornton 6, Bill Henderson 6, Jeff Johnson 4, Robert Webber 3, Cameron Moore 3, Craig Ford 2, Tom Gant 1, Chip England 1, Richard Wold 0, Wim McSpadden 0, Greg Harless 0, David Kimes -1, Marilyn Pothier -1, Gerard Ledoux -2, Bobby Cox -2, Mike Reynolds -2, Eric Lyon -3, Zachary Lodes -3, Jim Wakeman -5, Dan Gribi -5, John Ohanesian -6, Brian Gibson -6, Michael Molina -7, Jason Gill -7, Mike Griggs -7, Matt Wenger -8, John Johnston -9, Grady Walker -9, Pete Ellis -10, Wally Smith -10, James Roberts -11, Todd Johan -11, Ed Tyner -12, Josh Brown -12, Chris Griffin -13, Tim Thornton -15, Martha Blochlinger -16, Chris Clampett -16, Bret Miller -17.
Closest to Pin — Greg Harless (No. 6), Jim Wakeman (No. 9), Josh Brown (No. 11), Martha Blochlinger (No. 14), Jeff Johnson (No. 17).
Jan. 24
Quota
Quota Points — Greg Harless 12, Bobby Cox 7, Craig Ford 5, Gerard Ledoux 3, Marilyn Pothier 1, Kathrine Barton 1, Brian Gibson -1, John Ohanesian -1, David Kimes -2, Chip England -4, Cedric Johnston -4, Wim McSpadden -5, Luke Thornton -6, Tom Gant -10.
Closest to Pin — Bobby Cox (No. 6), Greg Harless (Nos. 9 and 14), Gerard Ledoux (No. 11), Brian Gibson (No.17).
Sunday Surprise
Jan. 19
Low Gross — Cedric Johnston 80, Bobby Cox 82, Val Nemcek 84, Jim Sylvester 84, Wim McSpadden 92, John Ohanesian 100, Tom Gant 100, Hope Sessums 101.
Low Net — Chip England 72, John Johnston 73, Dave Buche 74, Christopher Schwartz 74, Richard Wold 74, Sheryl Todd 75, Marilyn Pothier 76, Diane Buche 83, John Campbell 88.
Closest to Pin — Sheryl Todd (Nos. 6 and 9), Chuck Chojnachi (No. 11), Hope Sessums (No. 14), Cedric Johnston (No. 17).