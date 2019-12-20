<h2>Bandon Crossings
Super Sixes Tournament
Dec. 14
Scramble
Low Gross — Jeff Johnson and Mark Northness 19, Jeff Simonds and Peyton Simonds 21.
Low Net — John Ohanesian and Chip England 17.75, Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers 18.5.
Stableford
Gross Points — Bobby Cox and Greg Harless 14, Jeff Johnson and Mark Nortness 13.
Net Points — Jeff Simonds and Peyton Simonds 16, Dave Buche and Diane Buche 16.
Best Ball
Low Gross — Mike Sidlinger and Eric Fernandez 22, Marie Simonds and Jackson Simonds 22.
Low Net — Steve Oakes and Adelino Leal 18, Jeff Miles and Judy Miles 20, Marty Stephens and Todd Tripp 20, Doug Larsen and Kurt Doerr 20.
Closest to Pin — Jeff Johnson (No. 6), Mike Sidlinger (No. 9), Dave Botimer (No. 11), John Miles (No. 14), Marie Simonds (No. 17).