<h2>Bandon Crossings

Super Sixes Tournament

Dec. 14

Scramble

Low Gross — Jeff Johnson and Mark Northness 19, Jeff Simonds and Peyton Simonds 21.

Low Net — John Ohanesian and Chip England 17.75, Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers 18.5.

Stableford

Gross Points — Bobby Cox and Greg Harless 14, Jeff Johnson and Mark Nortness 13.

Net Points — Jeff Simonds and Peyton Simonds 16, Dave Buche and Diane Buche 16.

Best Ball

Low Gross — Mike Sidlinger and Eric Fernandez 22, Marie Simonds and Jackson Simonds 22.

Low Net — Steve Oakes and Adelino Leal 18, Jeff Miles and Judy Miles 20, Marty Stephens and Todd Tripp 20, Doug Larsen and Kurt Doerr 20.

Closest to Pin — Jeff Johnson (No. 6), Mike Sidlinger (No. 9), Dave Botimer (No. 11), John Miles (No. 14), Marie Simonds (No. 17).

