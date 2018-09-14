Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
Sept. 7
Stableford
Points — John Shaw, 40; John Johnston, 40; Mark Nortness, 40; Chip England, 39; Gerard Ledoux, 38; Wim McSpadden, 37; Ray Fabien, 36; Robert Webber, 36; Tom Gant, 35; John Campbell, 34; Val Nemcek, 33; Rick Evans, 32; Roy Dean, 32; Garrett Hannemann, 32; Neal Cahoon, 31; Bobby Cox, 28; Brandon Skytta, 26; Kelly Hoy, 24; Ed Yelton, 23; Andy Hammon, 23; Craig Ford, 18; Jack Hammerstrom, 7.
Closest to Pin — Chip England (No. 6), Roy Dean (No. 9), Garrett Hannemann (No. 14), Mark Nortness (No. 17).
Wild Wednesdays
Sept. 5
Low Net — Wim McSpadden and Robert Webber 53, John Ohanesian and Phil Shoaf 55, Gerard Ledoux and John Johnston 59, Tom Gant and Douglas Albee 63, Dewey Powers and Mitch McCullough 63, Rex Smith and Neal Cahoon 66, David Schall and Shane Morehead 67.
Closest to Pin — Neal Cahoon (No. 6), Gerard Ledoux (Nos. 9, 11 and 17), Shane Morehead (No. 14).
Forest Hills Country Club
Pizza Rays Senior Tournament
Sept. 12-13
Senior Division (80 and over)
Low Gross — Jerry Noel 170, Jim Koenig 172, Jim Wells.
Low Net — Harvey Myers 134, Joe Belmonte 136, Alex Emmons.
Junior Division (71-79)
Low Gross — Robbie Robison 160, Doug Manthe 161, Cody Shirley.
Low Net — Dale Turpin 130, Mike Reynolds 132, Pete Stock.
Sophomore Division (61-70)
Low Gross — Bruce McCarty 166, Grady Walker 167, Patrick Jones.
Low Net — Jim Johnson 131, Bill Lyon 142, Herb Hodges.
Freshman Division (50-60)
Low Gross — Mike Walker 153, Jim Schvaneveldt 158, Mike Winters.
Low Net — Craig Praus 134, Tracy Williams 141, Richard McCarty.
Coos Golf Club
Men’s Day
Sept. 12
A Flight
Low Net — Kent Wigle 67, Blake Thompson 68, Craig Praus 72.
Closest to Pin — Kent Wigle (No. 13), Craig Praus (No. 15).
Long Drive — Kent Wigle
B Flight
Low Net — Jack Hammer 67, Tom McConnell 74, Ed Yelton 74.
Closest to Pin — John Briggs (No. 7).
Long Drive — Sam Dickey.