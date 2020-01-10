Bandon Crossings
Fill the Shelves Shamble 2020
Jan. 1
Low Net — Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen 58, John Miles and Jeff Miles 59, Bob Nelson and David Schall 61, Sheryl Todd and Jeff Johnson 61, Marie Simonds and Jackson Simonds 62, Jeff Simonds and Peyton Simonds 62, Jack Cranmer and Christopher Schwartz 62, Steve Major and Ed Tyner 62, Bobby Cox and Greg Harless 63, Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner 63, David Kimes and Ray Fabien 64, Judy Miles and Katherine Barton 66, Robert Shanks and Tobin Smith 66, Bryan Church and Kent Harper 68, Jim Wakeman and David Gambill 72, Reed McNeeley and Derrick Watjen 89.
Closest to Pin — Frank Cronan (No. 6), Mark Oschner (No. 9), Tobin Smith (No. 11), John Miles (No. 14), Marie Simonds (No. 17).
Longest Drive — Kent Harper (0-12 Handicap), Peyton Simonds (13+ handicap)
Longest Putt — John Miles.
Casual Fridays
Dec. 20
Wakeman’s 12
Low Gross — David Tatge 47, Brandon Skytta 53, Jeremiah Romero 57, Robert Webber 65, Christopher Schwartz 70.
Low Net — Tom Gant 45, Val Nemcek 47, Wim McSpadden 48, John Johnston 49, Richard Wold 49, Bob Wirsing 50.
Closest to Pin — Jeremiah Romero (No. 6), Val Nemcek (Nos. 9, 11 and 17), David Tatge (No. 14).
Dec. 27
Team Quota
Total to Quota — Phillip Shoaf and Luke Thornton 18, Greg Harless and Jeff Miles 11, Jeff Johnson and Judy Miles 8, John Miles and Bob Wirsing 8, Steven Robb and Tom Gant 8, Brian Gibson and Rick Evans 6, Adam Burlison and Craig Ford 5, Brandon Skytta and David Kimes 5, Mark Nortness and Wim McSpadden 3, Mitch McCullough and Richard Wold 2, Jim Wakeman and Wes Osborne 2, Bobby Cox and Cedric Johnston -3, Garth Gant and Robert Webber -7, Jeremiah Romero and Chip England -9.
Closest to Pin — David Kimes (No. 6), Greg Harless (No. 9), Judy Miles (Nos. 11 and 17), Phillip Shoaf (No. 14).
Jan. 3
Best Ball
Low Gross — Stu Blasius and Sam McCullough 67, Jim Wakeman and David Botimer 73, Marty Stephens and Mark Nortness 73, Wes Osborne and Mark Nortness 83, Gerard Ledoux and John Ohanesian 83.
Low Net — Wim McSpadden and Robert Webber 62, Brian Gibson and Mitch McCullough 63, Phillip Shoaf and Chip England 64, Gerard Ledoux and John Johnson 665, Val Nemcek and Jim Silvester 65, Bob Wirsing and Bob Nelson 67.
Closest to Pin — Jim Sylvester (No. 6), Mitch McCullough (Nos. 9, 14 and 17), Chip England (No. 11).