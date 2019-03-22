<h2>Bandon Crossings
Crossings Cup
March 15
Low Gross — John Miles 68, Toby Stanley 72, Mark Nortness 80, Brian Gibson 83, Louis Wantland 86, Val Nemcek 87, Bobby Cox 89, Gerard Ledoux 91, Robert Bohannon 92, Ray Fabien 94, Jack Hmmerstrom 105, tom Gant 112.
Low Net — Phil Bennett 64, Dewey Powers 67, Craig Ford 68, John Johnston 68, Neal Cahoon 68, Richard Stefiuk 68, John Shaw 68, Mitch McCullough 69, Brian Boyle 69, Donald Conn 70, Marilyn Pothier 70, Luke Thonrton 70, Jim White 71, Wes Osborne 71, Chip England 72, Rick Evans 72, Kelly Hoy 72, James Denatale 72, Sheryl Todd 72, Richard Wold 73, Jon Hires 73, Jeff Miles 73, Mike Shields 73, John Campbell 74, Judy Miles 74, Bob Wirsing 75, Ron Cookson 76, Wim McSpadden 80, John Ohanesian 80.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (No. 6), John Shaw (No. 11), Toby Stanley (No. 14), Luke Thornton (No. 17).
Shamrock Shamble
March 17
Low Gross — Neal Brown and John Murphy 63, Tyler Miller and Blaise Bedolla 63, Jeff Johnson and Justin Johnson 65, Evin Nordhagen and Scott Wagnon 65, Michael Jackson and Neal Cahoon 66, Tracy Couch and Jerry White 69, Luis Rast and Chuck Moore 69, Mike Eisenhauer and Craig Eisenhauer 70, Jim Lorenzen and Douglas Albee 71, Mark Nortness and Mark Ochsner 74, Steve Harris and Russ Daniels 74, John Miles and Frank Cronan 74, Chip England and Casey Peters 74, Brad Jennings and Norm Dunlap 75, Roy McDonald and Paula Pesonen 77, Brian Boyle and Jim White 85.
Low Net — Jon Hires and Terry Kirchner 55, David Miller and Dennis Thomason 55, Kirk Lind and Zach McKee 56, Phil Bennett and Bobby Cox 57, Jon Gysbers and Howard Seaton 57, Craig Praus and Blake Thompson 57, Tracy Williams and Craig Johnson 58, Ray Naredo and Michael Odden 59, Judy miles and Jeff Miles 61, Toby Stanley and Sheryl Todd 62, Randy Cotton and Rick Fisher 63, David Schall and Bob Nelson 63, Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier 64, Dewey Powers and Gerard Ledoux 65, Kelly Hoy and Jack Hammerstrom 68, Rick Abbott and Tom Porter 70, Sharon Guinn and Patty Hichens 70.
Gross Skins — Mike Tyler (No. 3, birdie; No. 15, eagle); Michael Jackson (No. 5 eagle, No. 16 eagle), Russ Daniels (No. 11, ace), Zach McKee (No. 4, eagle).
Net Skins — Zach McKee (No. 4, double eagle), Gerard Ledoux (No. 6, eagle), Howard Seaton (No. 7, eagle), Rick Fisher (No. 8, eagle), Russ Daniels (No. 11, ace), Tyler Miller (No. 15, eagle), Martha Blochlinger (No. 17, double eagle).
Closest to Pin — Mark Ochsner (No. 6), Jon Hires (No. 9), Jerry White (No. 14), John Murphy (No. 17).
Accuracy Drive (low handicap) — Neal Brown.
Accuracy Drive (high handicap) — Craig Johnson.