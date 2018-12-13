<h2>Bandon Crossings
Freaky Fridays
Dec. 7
All Par 4s
Low Net — John Ohanesian 69, Rick Evans 69, Tom Gant 70, Richard Wold 70, Wes Osborne 71, Phil Bennett 72, Bobby Cox 72, Craig Ford 72, Neal Cahoon 73, Wim McSpadden 74, Richard Stefiuk 75, Mark Nortness 76, Luke Thornton 77, John Shaw 78.
Closest to Pin — Luke Thonrton (No. 9), Neal Cahoon (No. 11), Mark Nortness (No. 14), Wes Osborne (No. 17).
Wild Wednesdays
Dec. 5
Best Ball
Low Net — Phil Bennett and John Ohanesian 67, Mark Nortness and Christopher Schwartz 68, Jim Wakeman and Richard Wold 72, Blind Draw and Don Weissert 73, David Friedland and Alan Jones 74, Dewey Powers and Wim McSpadden 79, Gerard Ledoux and Donald Conn 80, Val Nemcek and Tom Gant 90.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (Nos. 6 and 9), David Friedland (Nos. 14 and 17).