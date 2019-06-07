<h2>Bandon Crossings
Bandon Golf for Health Classic
Low Gross — 1. Marie Simonds, Jeff Simonds, Payton Simonds and Jackson Simonds, 56; 2. Jim Wakeman, Richard Stefiuk, Bobby Cox and Michael Jackson, 59; 3. Chad Turner, Jim Reid, Nick Bonander and Jason Poll, 59; 4. Tie-Layne Jorgenson, Ken Finney, Tim Kilkenny and Keaneen Cooper; and Larry Cunnington, Ian Cunnington, Brian Freitag and Jon Hires, 62; 6. Alexand Schulz, Matt Yarbor, Isaac Cutler and Jackson Kennon, 63; 7. Jason Buehner, Jeff Iles, Keifer Allen and Jason Hoffman, 64; 8. Jason Cook, Trevor Jurgenson, Tracy Couch and Jeff Fullerton, 65; 9. Amanda Carlton, Ron Jackimowicz, Don Swenson and John Gunther, 68; 10. Mike Kruska, Larry Murphy, Stephanie Plueard-Standridge and Brandon Standridge, 74; 11. Jim Huska, Rod Provst, Jeff Stern and Bruce Harris, score na.
Low Net — 1. Arthur Roberson, Larry Langenberg, Reggie Muncie and Dennis Thomason, 46; 2. Terrence Tiffany, Ed Wood, Beth Wood and Carl Moehring, 48; 3. Tie-Richard Wold, Tom Gant, Robert Webber and Bob Wirsing; and Frank Cronan, Sean Suppes, John Ohaneisian and Wim McSpadden, 51; 5. Jennifer Parker, Jerry Luoto, Nathan Cooper and David Schall, 54; 6. Carmen DeFranco, Scott Buche, Diane Buche and Dave Buche, 55; 7. David Heisel, John Baldwin, Steve Kuehn and Rita Kuehn, 57; 8. Randy Trumbo, Ron Morris, Hunter Morris and Cedric Johnston, 58; 9. Felix Jaramillo, Mike Johnson, Larry Prosperie and Dottie Ray, 71.
Longest Drive — Men: Jeff Simonds (No. 5). Women: Diane Buche (No. 12).
Closest to Pin — Ed Wood (No. 9), Arthur Roberson (No. 11).