<h2>Bandon Crossings
Freaky Fridays
Feb. 8
Criss Cross
Low Net — Craig Ford -13, Wayne Everest -9, Jon Hires -6, Wim McSpadden -6, Val Nemcek -6, Donald Conn -5, Chip England -5, Brian Gibson -5, Mitch McCullough -5, Eric Oberbeck -5, Daryl Robison -5, Bobby Cox -4, John Shaw -4, Bo Clark -3, Ray Fabien -3, Cedric Johnston -3, Gerard Ledoux -3, Wes Osborne -3, Mark Nortness -2, Casey Peters -2, Phillip SHoaf -2, Luke Thornton -2, Phil Bennett -1, Rick Evans E.
Closest to Pin — Chip England (No. 6), Philip Shoaf (No. 9), Phil Bennett (No. 11), Val Nemcek (No. 14), Eric Oberbeck (No. 17).