<h2>Bandon Crossings
Wild Wednesdays
Oct. 10
Red, White and Blue
Low Gross — Mike Withrow 79, Gerard Ledoux 86, Richard Wold 103.
Low Net — Alan Jones 61, John Johnston 69, John Ohanesian 71, Wim McSpadden 73, Tom Gant 82.
Closest to Pin — Mike Withrow (Nos. 6 and 11), Mark Nortness (Nos. 9 and 17), Gerard Ledoux (No. 14).
Casual Fridays
Oct. 8
Stableford
Greg Harless 54 points, Richard Wold 50, John Johnston 49, Wayne Everest 45, Daryl Robison 44, Tom Gant 43, Bobby Cos 40, Phil Bennett 34.
Closest to Pin — Greg Harless (Nos. 6, 14), Chip England (No. 9), Wayne Everest (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 17).