PENDLETON — Bandon’s stellar win streak came to an end in the semifinals of the Class 2A girls state tournament on Friday, when top-ranked Kennedy beat the Tigers 51-33.
The Tigers still have a chance to cap their historic season with the third-place trophy when they meet Union on Saturday.
“The girls are upset, but not down,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “They are excited.”
The Trojans outscored the Tigers in every period, building leads of 11-5 through one and 26-12 at the half.
Sophia Carley had 18 points and nine rebounds and Ellie Cantu added 14 points and nine boards for the Trojans, who beat Coquille in the quarterfinals Thursday. Cantu went 10-for-11 from the line and Kennedy was 21-for-25 as a team. Bandon, on the other hand, only shot nine free throws, making six.
Traylyn Arana had 13 points and Sterling Williams eight to lead the Tigers.
Kennedy plays Monroe in the final. The Dragons beat Union 45-27 in the other semifinal.
The loss snapped a 23-game win streak for the Tigers, who are 26-2 on the year.
COQUILLE 56, GERVAIS 48: The Red Devils advanced to a trophy game for the fourth straight year by picking up the consolation win Friday.
Morgan Baird had a sensational game with 28 points and nine rebounds for Coquille. Saige Gallino hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
After struggling at the line its previous two games, Coquille also went 16-for-19 from the line.
Araceli Vasquez had a team-best 16 points for the Cougars.
Gervais led 46-45 with 3:53 to go when Drew Wilson hit two free throws to put Coquille back in front. Baird added two free throws and then, after a Gervais basket, Baird and Rae Jackson hit jumpers and Jackson and Carlee GeDeros each added two free throws as Coquille pulled away.
The Red Devils get a chance to avenge a regular-season loss when they meet Central Linn in the fourth-place game Saturday morning.
The Cobras, who beat Portland Christian on Friday morning, edged Coquille 53-51 back on Feb. 1.
Class 2A Boys
OAKLAND 60, BANDON 43: The Tigers got off to a terrible start in their boys consolation game and couldn’t recover as their season came to an end.
Oakland opened the game on a 13-0 run and led 21-4 by the end of the first.
“We did not play a very good first quarter,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “The boys were not ready to play. Oakland was and it showed.
“The damage was done early and it was hard to bounce back.”
Sea White had 11 points to lead the Tigers and Braydon Freitag added nine.
Tristan Mask had 15 points and Colton Brownson 14 for Oakland.
The Oakers advanced to play Santiam in the fourth-place game.
SANTIAM 51, COQUILLE 48: The Red Devils got off to a great start in their consolation game, but Santiam made plays down the stretch to reach the fourth-place game.
Ean Smith and Jeremy Kistner had great last games for the Red Devils. Smith scored 27 points and Kistner had 17 points and nine rebounds.
The entire rest of the team, though, only contributed one field goal and four points.
“It was a good year,” said Coquille’s Willy Layton, who led the Red Devils to the final site for the first time since 2003.
“The kids played hard and that last game, we were so close.”
