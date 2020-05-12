********
BANDON — On April 28, the Bandon City Council held a special meeting and voted 5-1 to rescind its earlier action at an April 23 special meeting to reopen local short-term rentals, and instead extended the closure due to the COVID-19 crisis until at least May 11. The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. that Monday and will reconsider the issue at that time.
Councilor Chris Powell voted against the motion, while Councilors Claudine Hundhausen, Peter Braun, Madeline Seymour, Geri Procetto and Brian Vick voted in favor. Mayor Mary Schamehorn only votes if there is a tie.
The special meeting was held to reconsider the action after receiving a petition with over 850 names urging the council to keep the city's rentals closed until at least May 11, to give the city and short-term rental owners and managers time to put into place guidelines to help protect both customers and employees and the community.
The Oregon Coast is especially vunerable as they reopen because people will come from out of the area for vacations and visits, potentially bringing the coronavirus with them, experts have said.
Several local short-term rental owners spoke at the Zoom meeting, with many of them saying they felt prepared to be able to safely operate with social distancing and virus prevention measures. A few of the owners said they had already made reservations following the April 23 decision to reopen.
With that, the council made a second motion, which also passed 5-1, to allow those short-term rental owners and managers to honor those reservations that had been made in the interim.
Others attending the meeting via Zoom said the council needs to look at the information provided by medical experts and scientists and take care not to reopen too quickly. The City of Bandon is following Gov. Kate Brown's timelines for reopening the economy, but can follow more strict guidelines if they vote to do so.
The council is expected to make a decision at its May 11 meeting on whether to follow suit with the Coos County Board of Commissioners in reopening. The Commission voted unanimously to reopen short-term rentals as of May 1.
In the meantime, the council will hold a workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, to discuss guidelines as to what a reopening will look like.
"I believe the city is establishing a way for people to listen to the discussion, but because it is a workshop, there will be no public input," Mayor Schamehorn said.
"What I do want to apologize for are the problems that occurred Tuesday," Schamehorn added, regarding a poor connection during the Zoom meeting. "The council was not aware that everything that was said from our seats was picked up by the mics and could be heard by those watching the meeting streaming live on Facebook. I do not believe those who were on Zoom were affected. It was not until someone called City Hall to alert them did we learn, mid-way through the meeting, of our extremely sensitive mics.
"There were two reasons that Councilor Seymour and I were whispering between ourselves; one because we had been advised that Councilor Procetto was planning to leave for another meeting by 4:45 and we felt it was important that the entire council be present for the vote. Second, often one or the other of us did not know who the speakers were, and we were trying to alert the other as to who was speaking and what motel they owned if, in fact, they were associated with a motel.
"Had this meeting been held at City Hall, each speaker could have provided the information before he or she spoke. But these are trying times, to say the least. I do know that the city manager has ordered mics that we can turn off when we are not speaking so that kind of rude distraction will not happen again."
April 27:
There has been some confusion about what is and isn't being regulated by the City and the State.
Almost all of the relevant restrictions have been put in place by the State of Oregon, and not by local governments. For folks with questions about the restrictions, the best place to look is at the Governor's order itself.
https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/eo_20-12.aspx
May 7:
Last night the City Council voted to allow short term rentals to reopen on May 12. The Council directed staff to continue moving forward with four items:
--Signage and posters for the town encouraging physical distance, masks and other precautions, including outdoor message boards.
--Reopening guidance for businesses on COVID-19 distancing and precautions.
--Continue to work with Southern Coos Hospital on screening kits and information for lodging businesses and guests.
--Be sure that the community maintains and adequate supply of masks and sanitizer.
--Monitor the situation, particularly with respect to contact tracing.
All of these actions have been in the works for some time.
We will be mindful that the goal all along has been to flatten the curve and slow the progress of the disease.. There has never been a realistic prospect of keeping the virus out of Bandon long-term, particularly now that there is community spread in Coos County.
People who are particularly vulnerable should continue to self-isolate.
SIGNS: (photo)
City of Bandon -Local Government We plan to get these posters and signs up around town over the next week.
Chamber Tool Kit:
Dear Business Owner, The purpose of this toolkit is to help business owners get the information they need in order to open, what steps should be taken to put you on the best path of success, and how to assess your business needs. This year of COVID-19 is anything but business as usual and is truly uncharted territory for you, as well as your employees and your customers. Reopening must be balanced with careful planning and diligent follow through to help protect those that depend on you for employment and those that rely on your goods and services. Remember, we only have one shot at opening the right way, and each business could have a profound affect on whether everyone gets shut down again.
Things to consider:
What inventory, supplies, equipment and other items do you have or need? What kinds of government assistance you might be able to access? What's the feedback from employees, customers, suppliers and creditors/investors? What's your business’s financial position? Have any of your key customers and/or suppliers been affected by the disaster, and if so, how will this impact your business? What will be your sanitation and disinfection process? Assessing the health and temperature of your employees? Social distancing measures? Training your employees on the process? What online updates and notifications do you need to do? Do you need to change the way you do business to reach your customers? How will you market and advertise your reopening?
Lastly, We have provided information directly from resources such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and others, but understand this guidance is advisory in nature and informational in content. It may or may not be a standard or a regulation, and it neither creates new legal obligations nor alters existing obligations. Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6-7 Page 8-12 Page 13 What's Inside... Back-to-Business Toolkit | Page 2
BACKGROUND:
The City has sponsored a 4th of July Fireworks display every year. Given the need for social distancing stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, most jurisdictions and entities have canceled 4th of July displays for this year. The cancelation of other displays along the coast (including Brookings and the Old Mill Casino) makes it likely that Bandon would be met with a flood of people if the City decides to go forward. The City lacks the resources to control crowds, or to enforce any type of physical distancing or health precautions with crowds of the expected size.
FISCAL IMPACT:
The City's contract with Western Fireworks is for $16,500. The city may have to pay a 25% cancelation fee or may be able reschedule for next year.
RECOMMENDATION: Do not hold the display this year.
SUBMITTED
City Council Agenda Documentation Date: May 11, 2020
Subject: Resolution No. 20-11- Approving the Real Estate Transaction between FRC, LLC & City of Bandon
Item No.: 5.3.1
BACKGROUND:
The City has been negotiating the sale for several years of the land that is owned by the City/URA essentially south of Third Street on the other side of the current cheese factory. As the City is aware, the negotiations were somewhat drawn out because of the issue of the upland drainage on 11th St. and Elmira that needed to be attended to before the sale could be made and development began.
The attached Sale Agreement is dated on or about February 24, 2020, and the title company has asked for a specific resolution relating to the transfer of the real estate known as the Old City Shop to be sold to FRC, LLC. The Buyer has asked for a Release of old sewer easements that are no longer relevant to the property, and that Release is included for review in your packet.
Currently the property has been used, by in part, by the cheese factory for storage. It was formerly used for the City shops. The property will continue to be used for parking for the current cheese factory and any attended businesses.
ACTION:
If the Council wishes to finalize the Agreement and sale then MOVE to authorize the execution of Resolution No. 20-11 allowing the City Manager to enter into any and all sales and closing documents in connection with the transfer of the real estate by the City to FRC, Inc. for $850,000.00, including a deed and to accept the financing documents to be given to the Sellers and to execute such other documents to allow any extension of closing as necessary, including the Release of Easements.
SUBMITTED BY:
ls/Frederick J. Carleton
Frederick J. Carleton, City Attorney
RESOLUTION NO. 20:-11
A RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR. AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BANDON APPROVING THE REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION BETWEEN FRC, LLC AND THE CITY OF BANDON
WHEREAS, In connection with the closing of the real estate transaction between FRC, LLC ("Creamery") and the CITY OF BANDON ("City") in which the Sale Agreement is dated on or about February 24, 2020, and the title company has asked for specific resolutions relating to the transfer; and
WHEREAS, The CITY finds it is in its best interest that the CITY enter into a transaction whereby the real estate identified in the attachment as Exhibit "A" be sold to FRC, LLC; and
WHEREAS, The CITY approves the Release of two old sewer Easements across the parcels being sold that are no longer relevant or required by the City or wanted by the Creamery; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Bandon resolve that the City Manager is authorized to enter into any and all sales and closing documents in connection with the transfer of the real estate by the City to CREAMERY for $850,000.00, including a deed and to accept the financing documents to be given to the Sellers and to execute such other documents to allow any extension of closing as necessary, including the Release of Easements.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this Resolution shall be effective immediately.
ADOPTED by the City Council this __ day of ________ , 2020.
Mary Schamehorn, Mayor
Attest:
Denise Russell, City Recorder
