COOS BAY — This was always the plan for the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team. Last year’s large group of freshmen who took up the bulk of the minutes on the team are back this year and are looking to use the team’s continuity to find season-long success this season.
“We sold it to them last year that they get to play two years together with seven, eight people. So hey, it’s a two-year building process,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson. “If you guys spend two years working together, hopefully the second year we’ll be improved over the first year.”
Included in this group is a trio of returning starters in sophomores Jasey Ramelow, Keiko Aotaki — the captains on the team — and Meghan Holloman. Johnson also expects sophomores Abby Neff and Jill Thalman to play big roles on this year’s team.
The Lakers have also added a pair of scorers to the roster in freshmen Taylor Morris and Kealani Neves. With Johnson stating that the team has the goal of having three players in double figures for each game, he believes that it could be any of these seven players on any given night.
And his players agree.
“I’m really excited for the season. I think we have a lot more talent than last year. I think we have a lot more scorers on the team. Not just so much scoring hungry but we all just want to get out and we want to win. I think we’re a lot more competitive, too so I think that’s really going to help,” said Ramelow.
“We have a lot of good ingredients but we just need to figure out how to put it all together to get dubs.”
With scorers scattered up and down the depth chart, the Lakers want to make sure that the team is able to maximize on sharing the ball.
“Well there are going to be people who are hot, there are going to be some people who aren’t in it but the more people we have that are in a flow and hot, I just think that’s better for us,” said Aotaki.
“We’re succeeding as a team. The more the merrier.”
In last weekend’s opening two games, SWOCC’s scoring depth was on display as Morris, Neff, Neves, Ramelow, and Thalman each scored in double figures in one of the two games.
In SWOCC’s season opener against Peninsula last Saturday the Lakers lost 59-50. The freshmen led the scoring as Morris had 18 and Neff added 13 off the bench. On Sunday SWOCC scored a 69-50 win over Olympic. Neves had 21 points — including five made 3-pointers — while Thalman added 12 points and Ramelow 10.
The Lakers will now bounce around to three different tournaments — the Coca-Cola Tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho this weekend; the Clackamas Thanksgiving Tournament in Oregon City starting Nov. 29; and the Everett Tournament in Everett, Wash. which begins on Dec. 7 — before the home opener against Pacific on Dec. 15.
The non-conference schedule concludes with the Linn-Benton Tournament in Albany starting on Dec. 21 before the NWAC season kicks off on Jan. 4 on the road at Mount Hood Community College.
At this early stage of the season the Lakers have aspirations to end SWOCC’s five-year playoff drought.
“I want to make it to the tournament. Last year we didn’t make it to the tournament and it was kind of a bummer because everyone wants to make it,” said Ramelow. “This year ... I think it's absolutely doable.”
But as long as Ramelow is hoping for a playoff berth, she was bold enough to hope for a little more.
“And maybe win a few games and make it to the championship,” she said. “I don’t know, not going to stretch it too much, but just making it and seeing what we can do from there.”