<h2>Bad to the Bow Tournament
At Medford
Lighthouse School results
GIRLS
Zuzu Keating (eighth grade), 259 points (11 10s)
Izzy Palen (sixth grade), 236 points (five 10s)
Halle Goorhuis (sixth grade), 212 points
Julia Keizer (sixth grade), 199 points (one 10)
Kaie Russell (fifth grade), 190 points (three 10s)
Mara Elgin (fifth grade), 116 points
Bailey Glenn (fourth grade), 47 points
BOYS
Eli Hess (sixth grade), 219 points (two 10s)
Nick Bergor (sixth grade), 208 points (five 10s)
Thomas Keizer (fourth grade), 207 points (five 10s)
Scott Martins (fourth grade), 198 points (two 10s)
Lucas Hyatt (fifth grade), 168 points (four 10s)
Hunter Cowan (sixth grade), 158 points
Wylie Robinson (fourth grade), 128 points
Julian Liga (fourth grade), 127 points (two 10s)
Crosby Roesler (fourth grade), 123 points (two 10s)
Kaydon Crook (fourth grade), 97 points