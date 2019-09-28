COQUILLE — World newspaper readers voted for Backman Construction as the best contractor on the South Coast in the Best of the South Coast readers' poll.
The folks at Backman Construction take great pride in their ability to communicate with customers.
“The biggest thing is to answer the phone and take care of problems, make things right and keep your customers happy,” Doug Backman said.
Backman Construction is an active member of the Coos County communities it services, currently donating labor to redo the track at Myrtle Crest Elementary School in Myrtle Point. They also offer a scholarship to high school students.
“We have the Avery Walker scholarship for Coquille High school Students to qualify for. It’s for my niece that passed away at 10 years old to cancer,” Backman said.
Backman has contracted for many years with local Les Schwab stores and feels he learned some of what he knows about business from those jobs.
“Les Schwab would have manager convention meetings every year, and (at) one of the ones I heard about, they asked all the managers what they would give a customer to (make them) a lifetime customer at their store," Backman said. "They all were coming up with things like a free set of tires and stuff like that."
But the best way to gain and keep a lifetime customer is to take care of their small, seemingly meaningless needs, Backman added.
One thing Backman is very passionate about is taking care of his customers and if they don’t have the time to give a customer the attention they need, then they recommend someone who can.
“If someone calls in and we can’t make it there, we either give a suggestion of someone they can contact, or if they want to wait, then we’ll put them on a scheduled list. A lot of people actually will wait, but we don’t just say we can’t make it,” Dustin Backman said.