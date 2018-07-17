BANDON - The Awana Grand Prix is coming Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4, for kids ages 6-12. The event will take place at the new City of Bandon shops at 455 13th Street SE (behind Bandon Supply).
There is no fee and all children wishing to participate must be accompanied by adults. This is a two-day event; adults/parents must be prepared to accompany their children on both days.
From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, participants will be provided with all they need to build their small wooden cars. From 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, there will be additional time to work on car creations.
The race begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded.
This fun event is being sponsored by Pacific Community Church and is being held in conjunction with the Bandon Summer Fun Program.
For more information, call the church at 541-347-2256.