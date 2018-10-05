The average Oregonian might not realize it, but Pendleton is on the forefront of autonomous technology.
The UAS Range at the airport is flight-testing some of the early concept aerial vehicles that could very well fill our skies in a generation. Or sooner. One company — Airbus subsidiary A3 — is even testing a self-flying air taxi under the project name Vahana.
Getting certified to do such work took the coordination of the FAA, city of Pendleton and University of Alaska-Fairbanks. It's closely monitored to make sure the new air traffic and the old don't mix in catastrophic ways.
There's no such oversight for driverless automobiles in Oregon, or rules on the books for what happens when these vehicles are tested and ready for the road.
It may not seem like the most pressing problem for the state. We're smack in the middle of a PERS crisis that's only going to get worse, health care in rural Oregon is getting harder to afford — or even find — and our summers are filled with wildfires and drought. Driver-less cars are a thing of the future.
But regulations often chase technological advances, which can create a dangerous or unfair gap. It's valuable to look ahead at what's around the bend, even if a crash isn't imminent.
At least two companies — Daimler and Intel — have reported plans to the Oregon Department of Transportation to test autonomous vehicles, according to a story from our Capital Bureau. An Oregon task force has recommended creating rules to test such vehicles on state roads.
Regulations will revolve around not only safety, but who's responsible when something goes wrong. It's hard to imagine the roads becoming any more dangerous, but when self-driven vehicles collide with others, liability will come into play. Is a vehicle's manufacturer held to the same standard as a drunk driver if a control glitch or system failure causes a crash? Or is it up to an operating company to validate the safety of its vehicles? What role does an occupant or owner play?
The task force will look at these questions, as well as potential regulations, and may have preliminary rules in place by 2021, according to Rep. Susan McLain, who chairs the House Committee on Transportation Policy.
Technology is a moving target, but the state needs to stay trained on it.
