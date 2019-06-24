BANDON - Michele Mattingly, author of "Before The Empress: Messages from Mount Kilimanjaro" shares the adventure of her climb of the tallest peak in Africa. She will share a slide presentation and talk about her journey up a mountain and into her soul at 2 p.m., Satuday, July 6, at the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
At age 50, Mattingly planned a trip to Africa to take on the challenge of a lifetime: climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
“I had hoped to develop some new friendships on the climb," she said. "Few things bond people as well as a shared trauma, and mountain climbing is definitely a trauma — especially at 19,000 feet. But the Empress had other plans.”
While most guided climbs are done in small groups, no one else signed on for Mattingly's journey.
“I ‘heard’ the Empress on my first morning in Tanzania and she stayed with me throughout my trek," Mattingly said. "If there had been other travelers, I most likely would not have heard her at all."
"Before the Empress: Messages from Mount Kilimanjaro" is for those who long to make significant changes in their lives — at any age. It is for those who wonder what is possible for themselves and for those who dare to dream.
“I hope this story will inspire people to take chances, bounce back from adversity and search for the real meaning in their lives. You don’t have to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, but if we want to be more than we are, we must all take a journey. Whatever path you take, remember that we are all wasafiri — travelers, through this adventure we call life. Journey on.”
Mattingly will be available to sign books after the presentation.