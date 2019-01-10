Friday Night Bluegrass — 7 p.m.
North Country
Chris Jones and The Night Drivers
Saturday Americana — 11:30 a.m.-through the day
Katie Jane Lubiens with Adam Easley
True North
Eli West
Cabin Fever NW
Saturday Headliners — 7 p.m.
Chris Kokesh & LJ Booth
John McEuen & The String Wizards
Sunday Gospel Gathering — 12:45 p.m.
Laura Merz Community Gospel Choir
Marty Adams’ Rolling River Quartet
Andiel Brown and the University of Oregon Gospel Choir
Performer profiles:
The red-hot fiddle playing of Katie Jane Lubiens, paired with exuberant guitar and vocals from Adam Easley, create an eclectic duo who blend jazz, rock, blues, and classical with Celtic flavors into a unique sound that they call “AmeriCeltic.”
True North has been compared to top-tier artists from modern bluegrass of Alison Krauss & Union Station to the deeply traditional American icon Hank Williams. True North combines lush instrumentals, superb vocal harmonies, and the musical chops needed to bring out the best in modern and traditional folk and bluegrass.
Eli West is an unforgettable multi-instrumentalist and ultra-talented vocalist overflowing with ideas and music.
Fans of bluegrass, Americana, traditional folk, pop, gospel and country will all love Cabin Fever NW’s wide appeal, eclectic musical range, incredible harmonies, and instrumental skills. Each performer is a master of her or his own unique style, and together they create a sound greater than the sum of its parts.
Saturday night brings seasoned performers Chris Kokesh (Misty River founding member) and LJ Booth (7:00 p.m.) to the stage. They take great joy in fusing their distinctive poetic voices and the vibrant palette of guitar and fiddle. Mike Meyer of KRVM-FM, (Eugene, OR) states: “LJ is among the most adept and accomplished songwriter/storytellers in the country.”
American icon John McEuen, a founding member of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and his unique cast of touring musicians will share the memories and music of 50+ incredible years as part of his landmark “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” Tour. John’s love of playing, and his rapport with The String Wizards and audiences, create an instant family circle at every performance. With narrative and music of early NGDB favorites, John and the band will weave in hot bluegrass, Carter Family music, traditional folk, and some new material from his latest project.
Sunday’s Gospel Gathering features three excellent gospel groups to warm your musical soul.
Florence native Laura Merz has vast experience teaching in many venues around the US and has the directorial chops to create a full-on community gospel choir. Ms. Merz and her choir kick off Sunday’s Gospel Gathering with a 30-minute soul-stirring heartfelt singalong. (12:45 p.m.)
Local worship leader Marty Adams returns to the Gospel Gathering with his band of singers and gospel inspirations. Get your soul uplifted and your spirits soaring with a set of traditional and modern music directed by the one and only irrepressible Marty. (1:15 p.m.)
Andiel Brown will bring his impeccable skills as director of Gospel Choirs and Ensembles at the University of Oregon. Under his direction, the University of Oregon has become a national gospel powerhouse through winning gospel choir competitions and was the first-ever gospel group to tour publically in China. Brown will lead his students and professional musicians in a rousing, good-ol’-fashioned, bring-down-the-rafters gospel singalong. (2:15 p.m.)