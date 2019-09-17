The first picture I am sharing was probably taken in the late 1970s.
John and Louise Hancock owned Sailor Joe's Galley on the South Jetty, which later became Bandon Boatworks. As you can see there was a great dining room upstairs, which provided a beautiful view of the river, the lighthouse and the ocean. More recently, although I am not sure of the exact year, the interior was badly damaged by fire, but it was all restored. It has been closed for a number of years, and I keep hoping that it will someday reopen.
I'm sure most of us remember when there were big fundraisers held each year for the March of Dimes, before the threat of polio was virtually eliminated. This photo was taken in February of 1970 during one of those fund drives. Pictured behind the bar at Lloyd's were Ocie Malland, at left, and Pat Hutchens.
The story that accompanied the picture in Western World explained that Chairman Ernie Osborne said that per capita giving for this year's MOD campaign amounted to more than $1 per person ... with $1,800 raised in Bandon, which had a population of about 1,600 at that time. "Some $405 was raised from 'March of Dimes' cards which graced Lloyd's Cafe, the Pastime and the Arcade Tavern. Another $30 was put into the coffers after the Millard School-Town Team basketball game. Largest fund-raising event was the Lion's auction which netted an estimated $800, and the annual Mother's March which earned another $200," said Osborne.
Speaking of Millard School, the third picture shows Mrs. Esther Millard, teaching English at Millard School in November 1962, not long after the school had moved from Langlois Mountain to Tanglewood on the shores of Bradley Lake south of Bandon.
Col. Homer Millard established Millard School at Langlois in 1953 after operating a school in Washington D.C. from 1925 to 1946. They moved to Tanglewood in March of 1962; he died in May of that year. The school prepared boys for the U.S. military academies. At the time of his death, he had begun construction of a new military preparatory school and the addition of a separate high school division. (Tanglewood is now a privately owned religious complex, known as Lake Bradley Christian Retreat). Before it became Millard School, it was a skating rink and dance hall owned by Leona Koff.
In the 30 years of their operation the Millard School graduated more than 3,000 students, among them the sons of many of the nation's most famous
generals. Nineteen of the graduates at the Millard School in Washington later became generals.
I credit Mrs. Millard, who taught English at Bandon High School in the '50s, with my strong background in grammar. I still remember that even when she had stopped speaking to me after I wrote an article in Western World about one of her German Shepherds attacking Col. Kenneth Tiffany's son, she told one of her Millard teachers that I was one of the best grammar students she had ever taught. Later, after she had forgiven me for the front-page article, I often turned to her to settle one punctuation debate or another.
Misplaced commas still bother me today, but I pretty much had to get over it with the advent of email and Facebook...as commas, and spelling, too, seem to have gone by the proverbial wayside.
* * *
Even though Sunday was virtually washed out by the rain, Saturday's near perfect weather pretty much made up for it. This year's Cranberry Festival was said to be the best ever by most people who posted on Facebook. And I definitely agree. Not only was the weather gorgeous, but the parade lasted over an hour, the carnival was a favorite of the younger crowd, Queen Allison Hennick (daughter of Mike and Johauna) and her Cranberry Court were beautiful ambassadors, and the street dance and most other events were crowd pleasers.
Princesses joining Queen Allison in mingling with the crowds on Saturday in their beautiful red gowns were Rylee Kreutzer, Sami Marsh, Ashley Strain and Natalie Vincent.
Parade winners were music: 1st, Bandon High School band; 2nd, Off Notes (Bandon Ukelele group); 3rd, Grace Christian Tutoring School; Floats: 1st, Southern Coos Hospital; 2nd, VFW; 3rd, Ocean Spray; Vehicles: 1st, Bandon Crossings Golf Course entry No. 1; 2nd, Bandon Crossings entry No. 2; and 3rd, Russell Churchill (scary carnival car); animals: 1st, Kendall Siewell; 2nd, Coos County Mounted Sheriff's Posse; 3rd, Coos Coach (Redmond).
Chamber president Anthony Zunino and the interim executive director Margaret Pounder and their crew deserve a huge vote of thanks for all they did to make the festival such a huge success.
Now if the weather had just cooperated on Sunday .... but I understand people still enjoyed the music at the Old Town Marketplace and some of the vendors were open.
I joined Matt Winkel, Rod Jackson and Patricia Soltys in manning the city's "Save Our Sewer" booth after the parade, while other Utility
Commission members, Mary O'Dea and Sheryl Bremmer, were at the wastewater treatment plant to familiarize people with the problems we are facing.
As part of our booth, we had a large jar filled with plastic frogs, and the person who guessed closest to the number in the jar won a $100 gift certificate to the Cobbler's Bench, donated by Councilor Peter Braun and me. The winner was Katherine LaPrain of Coos Bay, who guessed the exact number: 1,093.
* * *
I was so sorry to learn of the death of Kenny and Susan Kent's daughter, Kristin Edel, 43, who passed away in Albany Sept. 10 four months after her 49-year-old husband, Rod Edel, died in his sleep. Kristin was diagnosed in January of 2018 with leukemia.
Kenny Kent is a former superintendent of the Bandon School District, and had also served as principal under Supt. Cliff Walters. He retired from the Bandon district in 2005.
Kristin was born April 26, 1976, in Reedsport, attended Reedsport schools and graduated from Western Oregon University with a degree in Early Childhood Education.
The Edel's three children, son Avery, 18, and daughters, Lauren, 16, and Addison, 8, will make their home with Kenny and Susan. Among her other survivors is her brother Scott Kent and his wife, Sarah.
A service for Kristin will be held in the North Albany Community Church on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.