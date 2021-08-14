While reading through the 1951 issues of Western World, I spotted a story headlined "Story of City Built on Floras Lake Shore in Curry History." Fascinated, I read on, but didn't stop there. I also went to Peterson and Powers' "A Century of Coos and Curry" for more of the story.
A short story written for the paper by Dale Brown, a member of the senior class, talked about the town.
"In 1908, on the shores of Floras Lake began the construction of 'Pacific City.' The city was promoted on the supposition that a canal could be built (first photo) between the lake and the Pacific Ocean, providing a deep water harbor.
"While carpenters worked day and night, long lines of teams hauled lumber from Bandon and Port Orford. Land was cleared, sidewalks laid, wharves built and many other buildings were erected.
"Lots, totaling six thousand in number, were sold, from $12.50 to $300 apiece. A newspaper, the Floras Lake Banner, was established, publicizing the place, bringing in people from all quarters of the country. After the excitement had settled, citizens began to wonder where the industries were to spring from. What was to be shipped out of the port? Would there be enough raw materials to make a shipload of freight?
"Although the War Department had given permission to dig a canal, the final blow came when it was discovered that the lake was about 40 feet above sea level (and would have been quickly drained into the ocean).
"Merchants closed their stores and professional men their offices. People who could, left.
"Now only the brush-grown walks, the rotting wharves, and the crumbling foundation of the three-story hotel remain of once the largest town in Curry County."
In the Peterson and Powers book, the town is referred to as Lakeport, and in 1915 two hikers found the three-story building, still upright on its foundations ... the Lakeport Hotel. They were allowed to stay one night for free.
The next morning they learned that the grizzled old hotel host was the only remaining resident of Lakeport. "The day before there had been three. Two had quarreled and one had killed the other." The killer was on the lam.
The second picture is of Lee Roberts, who occupied the old hospital on First Street for several years, dating back to 1979. The property was such a mess that the city council (of which I was a member) declared it a nuisance and gave him 90 days to correct the problem. Because of the old hospital's close proximity to the Bandon Theater, and the fact that it had already been the scene of several fires, the council felt it was time to clean up the area, which they considered both a fire and a health hazard.
The third picture I am sharing was taken in June of 1957 during the Explorer Post 17 dinner and awards program. Unfortunately, I could not find the story in the paper, so I am guessing at the names of those in the photo. I think I did pretty well, but I am sure people will correct me if my memory failed me.
In the back row, from left, I see Chuck Ward, Ron Rose, Larry Gerber, Jim Knox, probably Mike Anthony and Ron Knox. In front are Jeff Valentine, probably Ron Clendenen, Dayton Turner, George Sweet and Larry Baker. I know Dayton is a regular reader of my column and believe me, if I have erred, he will let me know.
If you'd like to learn more about our history, you are invited to join the Bandon History Hike this Sunday, Aug. 8. There will be two options: people can join archaeologist and historian Reg Pullen and me for a four-mile walking tour of Bandon, or join Historical Society volunteer Jim Proehl for a faster paced version, which will head up Fillmore Avenue and toward the schools before heading to the beach. Actually, I will be talking about various buildings in Old Town, but will leave the hike at the marketplace, and those hardier than I can continue on west and down the beach with Reg. Interested people can meet at the museum at 10 a.m.
I plan to bring some photos of various buildings, and what they may have looked like in the '50s, '60s and '70s, or even before the Fire of 1936.
In the past couple of weeks, I've been sharing Reg Pullen's story about the salmon crisis on the Coquille River. As pointed out earlier, the Coquille River is completely closed to all salmon fishing in 2021.
Up until 2018, the 70 pairs of wild spawners needed to reach target smolt goals were being netted from the river near Myrtle Point, but only 20 were netted in 2018. Since then no wild fish have been used to augment hatchery production nor are any planned this year, said Pullen.
"The ODFW held out hope that increasing smolt releases at Ferry Creek would result in enough returning spawners to support the hatchery program, but that has not happened.
"The initial thought was that returning hatchery Chinook would swim up Ferry Creek to the hatchery, where they could be spawned. Due to a severe drought and ever later fall freshets that would allow salmon to navigate the brush - and beaver-dam-chocked creek, no salmon have returned to the hatchery. In 2020, a trap was installed just upstream from the Face Rock Creamery, but only seven fish were captured. Seal predation at the mouth of the creek may account for the poor returns, but it appears likely that the entire hatchery program is doomed to failure unless drastic measures are taken," he added.
"The ODFW seems unlikely to change their position, given the Wild Fish Policy that discourages hatchery production. However, efforts are underway to change that. The Coquille Indian Tribe views the salmon as a cultural icon, and intends to lobby for increased hatchery production, as many tribes have done along the Columbia River. The 60,000 member Oregon Anglers Association is demanding that something be done to prevent the complete loss of the Coquille River as a salmon fishery. Some are advocating for the creation of a Salmon/Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) on the Coquille River much like the one at Coos Bay that turned a salmon run of around 800 fish annually to a run that now often exceeds 20,000 fish.
"One can only hope and pray that the needed spawners to perpetuate the hatchery program by some miracle appear this fall. Perhaps more drastic measures are called for, like asking the Legislature to apply pressure on the ODFW to allow for the netting of 70 pairs of wild fish to rebuild the Ferry Creek hatchery program. You can help by writing or calling your legislators, including Boomer Wright and David Brock Smith, joining the Oregon Anglers Association, and asking the State of Oregon why riparian and water quality regulations are not being followed," said Pullen.
One needs only look through years of old Western World newspapers to see what an important role the salmon fishery has played over the years not only from a commercial standpoint in the early days, but the huge economic impact from the recreational fishery.
Wow. I was shocked to read on Facebook Sunday that the most popular spot on First Street, Tony's Crab Shack, would be shut down until Aug. 13 because of a "team member's exposure to COVID." The post said, "we are taking the safety precaution of closing from today until Aug. 13. We apologize for the inconvenience. See you soon."
And that's not the only thing that happened in Old Town. Last week, Fred Gernandt, who owns the big gravel lot across from the Port's marketplace building, fenced off the property from public use. The port and the city are working together in the hopes of negotiating a lease of some sort because of the big demand for parking in Old Town.
Bandon native and long-time resident of Gold Beach Bo Shindler has just authored a book, titled "With Barely Two Nickels To Rub Together."
"This true story documents the extraordinary life of an 'every man' who rose from humble beginnings to realize substantial accomplishments in spite of harrowing experiences and difficult circumstances," said Shindler.
It is the story of Ed Freeman and his son Dugie who, in 1969, formed a company in Gold Beach that built commercial fishing boats.
The book is of such tremendous "coffee table" quality, and filled with vintage photos, that it is a treasure for anyone interested in the history of this area.
Anyone who is interested in buying a copy of the book can go online to: https://straightforwardstories.com.
I have learned that Dick Copsey, husband of Kathie Lindvall Copsey, died July 28th, on his 79th birthday, at OHSU in Portland where he had been for nearly two weeks.
Among his survivors are his wife (a member of the BHS Class of 1965) and her mother, Thelma Lindvall. Kathie and Dick were married 54 years.
A service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's in Albany, with burial at Willamette Memorial Park.
I heard from Stacey Paulsen this week, who is looking for former classmates of her late father, Jerry Paulsen, who might have stories of him to share with her. Jerry was a member of the Bandon High School Class of 1962. I remember him as a real car buff and I am sure he was a friend of John Kronenberg, even though John was quite a bit older, and now lives in a retirement community in Portland.
If you knew Jerry, Stacy would love to hear from you. She can be reached by email at italianwildhorse@yahoo.com.
She has recently moved back to the Coos Bay area.
My friend Cleone Reed, who lost her husband Bob recently, is wondering if anyone out there is in need of a complete three-way electric hospital bed set, with three sets of sheets, an adjustable bedside table, etc., as well as other equipment including a new electric wheelchair.
If you are interested and want to know the price of the equipment give her a call at 541-999-6125.
I know she'd appreciate it.
