145 Fillmore Ave., S.E.
Bandon, OR 97411
541-347-5355
Contact: Janice Horne 916-956-0241/artinsights@aol.com
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is open by appointment as of May 15th! Please call Ava at 541-297-6118 to schedule your viewing time. Masks will be worn by staff in support of the health and safety concerns for all during this current crisis, and we encourage our visitors to do likewise. We appreciate, and thank you, for your adherence to this request.
At present, the work of Featured Artist, photographer, Bill Cullenward who was the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the ‘Eye & the Lens’ community show in 2019 is on display. Also on view is a wall of “Personal Favorites” by gallery artists along with a variety of other works throughout the gallery.
No summer schedule for upcoming classes is available at this time due to the need for social distancing.
You can always find us on our website: Art by the Sea Gallery.com or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
We will re-open for walk-in business Friday, June 4th with a new show of work, “Surf, Sand, & Sea.” A four day gallery week from Thursday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm will be in effect. There will be no reception at this time, and a policy of ten visitors at any given time will be in place.
All the artists have been creating new works during this ‘pause’ time, and are looking forward to interacting with art lovers and supporters.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
