AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas captured the NCAA women’s track and field championship on Saturday with a bit of fortune when USC’s third runner lost the baton after being clipped from behind during the meet-concluding 4x400-meter relay.
Arkansas and the Trojans entered the final event tied after Taylor Werner placed second for Arkansas in the 5,000 meters, setting up what was expected to be the dramatic final event.
But the chance of a final sprint to the finish for the title ended when USC’s Anna Cockrell lost the baton while trying to keep her balance after being clipped while running in a tight pack coming around the final corner of the third leg.
Arkansas went on to finish second in the event behind Texas A&M. USC never recovered and finished eighth. The Trojans had the top time in the nation this year coming into the meet.
Arkansas finished with 64 points and USC 57. Oregon finished fifth in the team race with 34 points.
USC had positioned itself for a possible title by getting wins in the 4x100 relay (42.21 seconds) and by Anglerne Annelus in the 200 (22.16) and by Cockrell in the 400 hurdles (55.23).
Arkansas got a win by Janeek Brown in the 100 hurdles (12.40).
Oregon’s Jessica Hull was trying to repeat as 1,500-meter champion, but finished second when Oklahoma State’s Sinclaire Johnson set a new meet record (4:05.98). Hull was timed in 4:06.27.
Oregon’s Susan Ejore finished fourth in the 800 (2:02.26), an event won by Texas A&M’s Jazmine Fray (2:01.31).
The Ducks were fourth in the 4x100 relay with a team that included twins Kerissa D’Arpino and Venessa, who had started their careers at Oregon State before transferring to Oregon for their senior season. Chaquinn Cook was fourth in the triple jump (45-0 ¼).
LSU’s Sa’Carrie Richardson set a meet record in the 100 (10.75), South Carolina’s Wadeline Jonathas won the 400 (50.60), Boise State’s Allie Ostrander repeated as steeplechase champion (9:37.73) and Colorado’s Dani Jones took the 5,000 (15:50.65).
Field event winners included Texas Tech’s Zarriea Willis in the high jump (6-1 ½), Kansas State’s Shardia Lawrence in the triple jump (45-10 ¾) and Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga won the discus (207-6). Ashtin Zamzow of host Texas won the heptathlon.
Oregon State nearly had one placer in the national meet. Ann Wingeleth finished 10th in the high jump, clearing 5-10. Portland’s Taryn Rawlings was ninth in the 1,500 (4:15.03).