As if parents don't have enough challenges today limiting children's screen time, now comes warnings that even some of the most "kid-friendly" apps might collect and share personal data on young users. It's more than just creepy that online ad platforms might track kids' exact locations; it's possibly dangerous and likely illegal.
As a recent story on registerguard.com reported, the mother of a five-year-old playing a cartoon racecar game with animal drivers was stunned to learn that the app was spying on her child. It shared users' data, sometimes including the precise location of devices, with more than a half-dozen advertising and online tracking companies.
New Mexico's attorney general recently filed a lawsuit against the developer who made the game, Tiny Labs. The suit alleges that the company violated a federal children's privacy law with dozens of Android apps that shared children's data and subjected them to unwanted, targeted advertising. Those apps appeared in supposedly kid-friendly sections of online app stores and have millions of downloads.
Collecting and storing data about kids also creates broader risks. If the data ever leaks in a hacking incident or through mismanagement, it could wind up in much more dangerous hands.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation isn't mincing words. It urges parents, especially of tweens and teens, to follow their kids' app use closely, to download the same apps and to monitor conversations kids have online. FBI agents recently arrested 24 men accused of luring children on popular online apps for sex. The report says the men started conversations with the minors through apps like Kik, Tumblr and Wishbone.
Apps aren't the only problem, either. The screens themselves can become a time sink and distraction from physical activity and group play. Yet even two-year-olds will throw tantrums at darkened screens, and they are adept at getting those screens to light up. Who can blame them? The cuteness factor is built into games to appeal to kids.
The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act is supposed to protect children younger than 13 from being improperly tracked, including for advertising purposes. Without verifiable permission from parents, children's sites and apps are prohibited from collecting personal details if they're used for targeted ads.
Yet academic researchers at universities and reporters at The New York Times have found violations in many popular children's apps. Enforcement clearly could be better.
The dangers of lost privacy and worse lurk around many corners online, and most kids are ill-equipped to avoid trouble. Making sure children remain safe requires parental vigilance and a social mandate on developers and regulators. The best minds in government, universities and major online players — Google, Twitter, Facebook, etc. — owe as much to families.
Already, some of the recent publicity prompted Google to push Tiny Labs out of its app store. That's only a start, though. Rather than reacting to bad actors, technology and laws must improve to empower parents and prevent developers from putting children at risk.
The Register Guard