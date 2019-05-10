Miss Kimberly Diane Hernandez and Mr. Thomas Lee Huff were united in marriage Friday, Dec., 28, 2018, in the Newport Beach California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Family and friends came from all over the western United States for the sacred event. The couple was sealed for time and eternity, with both their fathers, Martin Hernandez and Jerry Huff, as witnesses.
The bride's parents hosted a customary Mexican dinner and reception in Visalia, Calif., the bride's hometown, on Dec. 29th. The decor of the evening was “Country Chic.” The reception included traditional Mexcian food with dancing and a full Mariachi Band to entertain the 200-plus attending guests. The reception included a DJ who played salsa music and other favorites of the bride and groom. The highlight of the evening was the “money dance” organized by the bride's brothers, where guests paid to dance with the couple.
An open house was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Bend on Jan 5th, 2019, for the couple to meet and mingle with the friends and family here in the Bay Area. A family dinner was held at the home of the groom's brother, Dr. & Mrs. B. Keith and Teresa Huff, after the open house for the Hernandez and Huff families.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin and Rosy Hernandez of Visalia, Calif. Kimberly has three brothers, Oscar, Martin Jr., and Abraham. Special guest of the couple was the bride's grandmother, Maria Estela Menchaca.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Debra Huff, of Coos Bay. Tommy is the grandson of the late Curtis Bursik and Lloyd Huff. His grandmothers, Mrs. Mary Bursik and Ms. Kay Huff, of Coos Bay, were special guests of the couple. Tommy has three older brothers, Mark, Keith and Aaron, and a younger sister, Rachel.
The bride wore an ivory allover lace Mermaid-Silhouette gown with split cap sleeves, a Queen Anne neckline and a scalloped semi-cathedral train with buttons that trailed the entire length. The gown was complemented by a lace edged tulle Mantilla veil in a chapel length. The bride carried a hand-tied bouquet of Sahara, Cool Water, and Ocean Song roses, light pink and purple tulips, purple calla lilies and scabiosa nestled in Seeded Eucalyptus and Coastal Rosemary.
Kimberly was attended by Miss Sarai Rodriguez, a lifelong friend from Visalia, Calif., and Miss Mercedes Ng, former missionary companion. Tommy was attended by Mr. Duane Reed, of Coos Bay, Mr. Seth Palmer, of Heppner, Ore., and Mr. Aaron Crapo, of Spokane, Wash. There were multiple flower girls, all nieces of the bride and groom.
Tommy and Kimberly honeymooned on the Northern California Coast.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Redwood High School, in Visalia, Cali. She is currently a health science major at Brigham Young University-Idaho. The groom is a 2007 graduate of Marshfield High School. He has an associates of arts degree from Mt. Hood Community College in integrated media and is currently attending Brigham Young University-Idaho as a communications major with an emphasis on video production. The couple is currently working at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in the Disney College Program. They will return to Rexburg, Idaho, to finish their studies when finished at Disney World.