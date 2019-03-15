Try 3 months for $3

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

  • Adrianna Perez and Nicholas Corral
  • Jenna Mayers and Daniel Niehoff
  • Leann Hickox and Ronald Strauser Jr.
  • Alexas Ward and Eric Miller
  • Jakob Paysen and Krystal Muny
  • Cristino Jimenez Perez and Madeline Buchanan
  • Paul Erickson and Angela Villafana
  • Samantha Roney and Jacob Green
  • April Hunter and Anthony Gorski
  • Jessica Singleton and Tyrell Thurman
  • Gary Donat and Janic Dawson
  • Tiffiney Cordell and Rodney Cordell
  • Joseph Mayfield and Tammy Morales
