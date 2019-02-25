Try 1 month for 99¢

The following couples have filed for marriage licenses at the clerk’s office at the Coos County Courthouse in Coquille:

  • Manuel Naranjo and Shannon Reese
  • Amy Grant and Quincy Mattoon
  • Amelia Sevy and Martin Gonzalez
  • Kyle Motley and Cristina Mendizabal
  • Sabrina De Quadros and Brian Harmon
  • Alex Pinello and Rowena Jambre
  • Chad Morris and Erika Krolosky
  • Katelyn Belzer and Heather Sobczak
  • Edward Wade III and Robin Leone
  • Sif Gunnarsdottir and Larry Locken Jr.
  • Amanda Schaffer and Jeremy Schaffer
  • William Fowler and Erin Sickles
  • Mary Kay Mast and John Breuer
  • Michael Gleason and Phyllis Canarick
  • Mindy Kellum and Joshua Lewis
  • Kristy Ward and Wayne Gaston
  • Julie Sugano and Thomas O'Reilly
  • Dale Rowe and Glenna Watts
  • Steven Stanger and Katherine Slagle
  • Amber Vaughn and Robert Malcolm
  • Shelly Rierson and Darren Smith
  • Abigail Padgett and Samuel Compton Jr.
  • Elizabeth Youngker and Elka Sky
  • Mary Anker and Patrick Kelly Jr.
  • Mark Bazen and Starr Hurley
  • Arthur Rangel Mendoza and Ariel Sturgill
  • Nickolas Cox and Brittany Banks
  • Carol Torres and Frederick Vassar
  • Linda Hodges and Michelle Polaski
  • Katlyn McCumiskey and Christopher Ball

