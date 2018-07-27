ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kole Calhoun homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 victory over Seattle on Friday.
Calhoun finished with three RBIs, including his 12th home run of the season off Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5).
The Mariners were unsuccessful in trying to take the lead in the top of 10th, when Dee Gordon attempted to steal home on the back end of a double-steal with Jean Segura.
Segura broke for second base on a pitch from Angels reliever Jim Johnson (3-2). Gordon then broke for home with Angels second baseman Ian Kinsler firing a return throw to catcher Chris Herrmann. Gordon was initially ruled safe by home plate umpire Kerwin Danley, but the call was overturned via replay.
RED SOX 4, TWINS 3: Mookie Betts homered on the second pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Boston the win over Minnesota.
Betts' first career game-ending homer capped a wild last few innings. The Twins rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a one-run lead in the top of the ninth. Rafael Devers hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning to force extras. Betts drove Matt Belisle's first pitch of the night over the Green Monster setting off a celebration to end a hot, muggy night at Fenway Park.
Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Boston and Chris Sale struck out 10 over six scoreless innings.
RANGERS 11, ASTROS 2: Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jurickson Profar added solo shots and Texas routed Houston.
Texas snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Astros and ended a four-game skid overall.
Texas starter Yovani Gallardo (5-1) allowed two hits while walking four in 5 1-3 scoreless innings for his second straight win. Dallas Keuchel (8-9) was the loser.
BLUE JAYS 10, WHITE SOX 5: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit two of Toronto's five home runs, Curtis Granderson led off the game with a homer and the Blue Jays beat Chicago.
Gurriel followed Granderson's blast by hitting the next pitch into the left-field seats. He added another solo shot in the fourth and a double in the eighth and had his ninth straight multihit game.
INDIANS 8, TIGERS 3: Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland's four home runs, and the Indians broke through in the final two innings to beat Detroit.
Yonder Alonso and Brandon Guyer also went deep to help AL Central-leading Indians improve to 29-13 against division opponents. Cleveland scored four runs in the eighth on a tiebreaking single by Alonso and a three-run homer by Guyer.
ORIOLES 15, RAYS 5: Adam Jones hit a three-run homer, Jonathan Schoop connected in a fifth consecutive game and Baltimore beat Chris Archer and Tampa Bay.
The rebuilding Orioles are looking to deal Jones before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and he put on quite a show for any potential suitor. Jones hit an RBI single in the first inning, singled and scored in the fourth and homered off Austin Pruitt in an eight-run seventh.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
DODGERS 4, BRAVES 1: Clayton Kershaw pitched 7 2/3 strong innings, added a two-run single and reached four times, helping Los Angeles beat Atlanta.
Kershaw (4-5) allowed one run and six hits and striking out eight. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP is 4-0 with a 1.43 ERA in 10 career starts against the Braves.
He surprised the capacity crowd at SunTrust Park by doubling down the left-field line to score two runs and put Los Angeles up 4-1 in the fourth.
PIRATES 5, METS 4: David Freese drove in five runs, including an RBI single in the ninth inning that lifted Pittsburgh past New York.
Freese homered in going 3 for 3 with two walks, helping the Pirates win for the 12th time in 14 games.
The Mets had won three in a row.
CARDINALS 5, CUBS 2: Paul DeJong had three hits and three RBIs, Yadier Molina also had three hits and drove in a run, and St. Louis beat Chicago before a season-high crowd of 47,169 at Busch Stadium.
DeJong's RBI triple, just the sixth for the Cardinals this season, tied it at 1 in the third, and Jose Martinez followed with an RBI single to give St. Louis the lead.
DeJong added a two-run single in the fourth.
NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 1: Max Scherzer (14-5) allowed one unearned run and struck out 11 in eight innings on his 34th birthday, and Washington beat Miami.
Juan Soto homered, tripled and had three RBIs, Matt Adams had three hits and two RBIs and Bryce Harper drove in two. Washington beat Florida for the 16th time in 17 games, including eight straight in Miami.
REDS 6, PHILLIES 4: Mason Williams hit a three-run homer to snap a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning, and Cincinnati's bullpen made it stand up against Philadelphia.
Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot and right-hander David Hernandez (4-0) turned in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless emergency relief to help the Reds, the NL Central's last-place team, snap East Division-leading Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.
BREWERS 3, GIANTS 1: Ryan Braun hit an RBI single and drove in two runs to back Chase Anderson's first victory in nearly a month, leading Milwaukee to another late rally and a win over San Francisco.
Joakim Soria pitched the seventh in his Milwaukee debut a day after being acquired in a trade from the White Sox. Soria came in to pitch the seventh with his team up 2-1 and immediately retired Brandon Crawford on a groundout. Following a walk to Evan Longoria, Soria induced Pablo Sandoval's inning-ending double play.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, PADRES 2: Zack Greinke won his seventh straight decision by holding San Diego to three hits in seven innings, and Steven Souza Jr. had the big hit in the six-run third that carried Arizona.
The only big mistake by Greinke (12-5) was allowing Manuel Margot's home run with one out in the second, his fourth. He allowed consecutive singles opening the fifth before retiring the side. He struck out six and walked none.
INTERLEAGUE
ROCKIES 3, ATHLETICS 1: Kyle Freeland threw six shutout innings, Nolan Arenado homered and Colorado cooled off Oakland.
Ian Desmond and Garrett Hampson also drove in runs to help the Rockies win for the 14th time in 19 this month. Adam Ottavino threw a spotless ninth for his fourth save of the year.