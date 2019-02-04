COOS BAY — My fondness for burritos and French fries started when I was a teenager.
The problem was, back then, if a restaurant had burritos it probably didn't have French fries. Or, if it had fries, there probably weren't burritos on the menu.
One Southern California fast food joint near my home had both and as you can imagine it quickly became one of my favorites.
So, imagine my surprise while I was scanning the menu board at Angelina's on Monday that I came across a burrito that included French fries.
Sold.
The Oregon Burrito comes with asada (grilled beef), French fries, pico de gallo, salsa, guacamole cheese, beans and rice.
I wanted to show you the filling inside the burrito, so before I started eating, I cut the burrito in half to make a nice photo. It turned out to be a good thing because there was no way I was going to be able to eat more than half of that burrito.
Massive may be an understatement. And for $9, that brings my cost per meal value down to $4.50.
I tried putting a little hot sauce on the first bites of the Oregon burrito, but quickly found out that 'extra' sauce was not needed. It was plenty spicy enough with the salsa, pico de gallo and guacamole already.
The asada and the filling were really good.
And it was filling.
Sports editor John Gunther liked the new menu over this location's previous incarnation. This restaurant changed hands since we did our last run down U.S. 101. Angelina's has been around for a year and a half, we just hadn't gotten back to them.
After scouring the menu, he decided on the asada torta. John enjoyed the torta he got last year in Bandon, so he decided to give it another try.
This one was presented "more like burrito on a bun."
"The beef was chopped up a lot smaller on this one," John said. "The bun also has a slight crunch to it.
"It's a fine sandwich."
Angelina's also offers an interesting special: Five breakfast burritos for $25. The choices include: chorizo, ham, bacon, sausage and Mexicana. I wonder if I could find four folks at my office that would like to try this.
I only wish there'd been something like Angelina's Oregon burrito back when I was a kid. It would have made those road trips back to college so much easier than driving with a giant burrito in one hand, balancing a box of fries on the seat and a huge soda in the cupholder.