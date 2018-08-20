COOS BAY — Have you ever been influenced by someone talking about going to a restaurant?
I found myself in that position on Monday.
After spending the day with a couple who talked about going out for Thai food over the weekend, I found myself searching for a restaurant to go to on Monday.
With sports editor John Gunther in Portland for a few days, and Autumn not feeling well Monday morning, I found myself without my two main lunch partners for the past three years.
When I got into my car I was still trying to figure out where to go, when I remembered the discussion about Thai food.
That made it easy, or EZ as the case may be.
Usually when I eat by myself, the trip includes me talking into a little box and then getting food out of a small window.
I made an exception for EZ Thai along U.S. Highway 101 in downtown.
Having been here several times before, I'm always a sucker for the spicy basil fried rice. With just a mild amount of heat, this is my go-to.
So, with that in mind (and the diet I've been trying to stick to for the past month), I scanned the menu and came up with the Pad Veggies Delight (No. 29) with chicken.
Protein, lot of veggies and a minimum of carbs since the rice comes on the side. I did use part of the rice to help soak up the yummy garlic sauce.
The Pad Veggies Delight is under the Stir Fried section on the menu and comes with broccoli, cabbage, carrots, baby corn, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with garlic sauce.
When I ordered, I asked for just a little bit of heat, and it came out just right. Enough to add to the dish, but not enough to make me sweat.
A word to the wise, when you're going into a Thai restaurant for the first time, order the spiciness on the milder side. Then, if that works for you, build up on your next trip. All too often I see folks fanning their eyes and mouths because they have over-ordered the heat. Remember, what might be "medium" at one restaurant, might not be the same in others.
Better to be safe than sorry.
On a 1-to-5 heat scale, I usually figure about a 2 works for me.
I got everything I hoped for in my dish. The thinly sliced chicken was moist, the veggies were done well and the garlic sauce was very good. And the heat was just right.
The lunchtime meal was delivered quickly. When I got into the restaurant, the Little League World Series was on the television. Iowa and Michigan were starting the top of the second inning. I was leaving as they came out of commercial for the bottom of the third.
EZ Thai is located at 274 South Broadway (US 101) and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:30 to 9 on weekends.