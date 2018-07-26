Class A State Tournament
At Clyde Allen Field
North Jackson 7, Columbia Gorge 2
North Jackson;032;002;0;—;7;6;2
Columbia Gorge;000;200;0;—;2;2;3
Skylar Gaudern and Kyler Kendrick; Jose Gonzales, Joshua Johnson (2), Colton Baughn (4), Dominic Smith (6), Benjamin Schanno (7) and Conner Baughn.
Dr. Randol’s 9, South Medford 4
South Medford;002;011;0;—;4;6;6
Dr. Randol’s;030;510;x;—;9;3;1
Logan Lauchstedt, Steven Ledenecker (2), Charlie Campbell (5), Bennett Smith (5) and Joe Carson; Austin Austin Luzier, Rylan Watkins (5) and Sam Gustafson. 2B—SM: Lauchstedt.
Hillsboro 12, Roseburg Pepsi 10
Hillsboro;410;104;000;2;—;12;10;5
Roseburg;021;331;000;0;—;10;9;5
Benjamin Ineson, Jake Hoskins (5), Grant Koons (10) and catcher na; Mason Littlefield, Garrett Ziemet (6), Ever Lamm (6), Grant Berry (7) and catcher na. 2B—Hil: Ineson, Ryan Miller, Koons; Ros: Blake Watson.
North Coos 5, Klamath Falls 0
North Coos;201;101;—;5;5;1
Klamath Falls;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
Mane Freeman, Jayden Frank (6) and Seth Cheser; Devin Monteith, Kade Wood (7) and Howard. 2B—NC: Dallas McGill.