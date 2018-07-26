Class A State Tournament
At Clyde Allen Field
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Dr. Randol's vs. Hillsboro, 1 p.m.
North Coos vs. North Jackson, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Games TBA, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Thursday's games
North Coos 19, Dr. Randol’s 2
North Coos;425;44;—;19;14;1
Dr. Randol’s;100;10;—;2;5;2
Lucas Moe, Kyle Barnes (4) and Ian Spalding; Colby Greer, Peyton Williams (1), Evan Buechley (3), Donaven Hargraves (5), Brett Narkiewicz (5) and Samuel Gaustaferro. 2B—NC: Dallas McGill, Lucas Moe; DR: Austin Luzier. 3B—NC: Jayden Frank. HR—NC: Frank 2, McGill; DR: Erich Hogue.
Hillsboro 14, North Jackson 1
Hillsboro;040;73;—;14;14;0
North Jackson;100;00;—;1;4;1
Jacob Woodberry and Tyler Bickford; Draxton Barnes, Devin Foulon (4), Darin Marsh (4) and Kyler Kendrick. 2B—Hil: Joseph Depinto, Bickford. HR—Hil: Kyle Perkins.
Columbia Gorge 4, Roseburg Pepsi 3
Columbia Gorge;001;000;200;1;—;4;10;2
Roseburg;111;000;000;0;—;3;9;2
Dalles Seafalamua, Benjamin Nelson (4) and Conner Baughn; Garrett Zeimet, Troy Jones (7), Ever Lamm (9) and catcher na. 2B—CG: Benjamin Schanno; Ros: Mason Littlefield.
South Medford 7, Klamath Falls 0
South Medford;221;011;0;—;7;4;0
Klamath Falls;000;000;0;—;0;5;3
Bennett Smith and catcher na; Kyle Negarry, Whitlock (3) and catcher na. 2B—SM: David Valdez.
Friday;s Games
North Jackson 6, South Medford 1
North Jackson;300;120;0;—;6;10;0
South Medford;000;000;1;—;1;7;2
Domenic Fontana, Braxton Barnes (7) and Kyler Kendrick; Blayke Shields, Chase Costanti (5) and Charlie Campbell. 2B—NJ: Skylar Gaudern; SM: Kaleb Barney, Bennett Smith.
Dr. Randol’s 9, Columbia Gorge 8
Columbia Gorge;200;213;0;—;8;7;6
Dr. Randol’s;004;310;1;—;9;11;1
Jose Gonzales, Colton Baughn (3), Joshua Johnson (3), Benjamin Schanno (5), Dominic Smith (7) and Conner Baughn; Dakota Percell, Rylan Watkins (6), Peyton Williams (6) and Samuel Gaustaferro. 2B—CG: Dalles Deufalamua, Benjamin Nelson, Michael Armstrong, Bailey Hajicek.
North Coos 1, Hillsboro 0
Hillsboro;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
North Coos;000;000;1;—;1;3;0
Jackson Koons, Brilee Heller (7) and Tyler Bickford; Dallas McGill and Seth Cheser. 2B—NC: Lucas Moe.