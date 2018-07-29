<h2>Class A State Tournament
At Clyde Allen Field
Saturday
Hillsboro 6, Dr. Randol's 4, Dr. Randol's eliminated
North Jackson 9, North Coos 8
Sunday
Hillsboro 4, North Jackson 3, North Jackson eliminated
North Coos 15, Hillsboro 1, North Coos wins title
Saturday's Games
Hillsboro 6, Dr. Randol’s 4
Hillsboro;021;010;2;—;6;8;5
Dr. Randol’s;400;000;0;—;4;9;2
Ryan Miller, Alex Clarke (5) and Tyler Bickford; Rylan Watkins, Colby Greer (4), Peyton Williams (5), Austin Luzier (7) and Samuel Gaustaferro. 2B—DR: CJ Gale, Dakota Percell.
North Jackson 9, North Coos 8
North Coos;010;412;0;—;8;6;2
North Jackson;005;000;4;—;9;9;3
Lucas Moe and Ian Spalding; Kolby Blevins, Devin Foulon (4), Devin Bradd (7) and Kyler Kendrick. 2B— NC: Jayden Frank; NJ: Kolby Blevins, Darin Marsh.
Sunday's Games
Hillsboro 4, North Jackson 3
North Jackson;001;020;0;—;3;8;1
Hillsboro;012;001;x;—;4;7;1
Kyler Kendrick, Devin Bradd (6) and John Alves; Grant Koons, Benjamin Ineson (4), Jake Hoskins (6), Briley Heller (7) and Tyler Bickford. 2B—Hil: Hoskins, Bickford, Ryan Miller. 3B—Hil: Jacob Woodbury.
North Coos 15, Hillsboro 1
Hillsboro;000;010;0;—;1;3;6
North Coos;301;155;x;—;15;9;3
Briley Heller, Joe DePinto (5), Kyle Perkins and Tyler Bickford; Mane Freeman and Seth Cheser. 2B—NC: Lucas Moe, Dallas McGill.