Allen Walton Fields
August 31, 1930 – September 28, 2019
A memorial service with military honors for Allen Walton Fields, 89, of Coos Bay will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend.
Allen was born Aug. 31, 1930 in St. Maries, Idaho to George Clinton and Alta Belle Riggs-Clinton. He passed away Sept. 28, 2019 in North Bend.
Allen was the youngest of nine children, his mother passed about five months after he was born. Leslie M. Fields and Cleo C. Fields adopted him. The Clinton family moved to Oregon after leaving Allen and his sister Carrie in Idaho. Allen grew up knowing his Clinton family.
Allen served in the U.S Navy from March 1949 through March 1950, returning to Idaho where he met and married Glenna Marie Olson in July of 1952. They had four children. In 1957 they moved to Coos Bay where Allen worked at the Messerle Dairy. After the dairy, he worked at Coos Head Timber Mill, drove long-haul truck, dump truck, chip truck, ending his work years driving school bus for District 9, where he received several awards for excellent driving. Glenna passed away in 1973 after a lengthy illness.
Allen helped start the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department and sang with the local barbershop quartet for a few years. He took lessons in stained glass and made many beautiful pieces and garden stones, which he gave away and made to be raffled off to raise funds for various organizations. He had a large collection of eagles.
He loved to hunt and fish and in his younger years, he gave hunter safety lessons, was a 4-H leader of “Little Beefers" and assistant leader in outdoor cooking with his children.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 34 for 27 years, serving in several offices and was Commander in 1998-1999. He was Legionnaire of the Year 2002-2003. He was a member of the Honor Guard for years and a 24-year member of Voiture 316/ 40 & 8. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 35 years.
Allen married Rebecca Fields on Sept. 3, 1988; they enjoyed 31 years together with a blended family. They enjoyed some travel, dancing and time with family. They joined the First Christian Church and enjoyed time with the church family.
Allen is survived by his wife, Rebecca; sons, Tim Fields and wife, Sue, Bob Fields and wife, Sonja, Pat Fields and wife, Kathy; daughter, Sandra Klein and husband, Mark; stepchildren, Lugene Neal and husband, Dan, Lorry Cook and fiancé, Scott, Dennis Armstrong and wife, Carmen; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alta Clinton and Leslie and Cleo Fields; wife, Glenna; siblings, Milton, Lorena, Leonard, Louella, Frank, Ben, Carrie and Glenn Clinton; step-son, Robert Ellis; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.