COOS BAY – If technology is the future, sixth-grader Jade Moon plans to be ready.
Every Wednesday afternoon, Jade logs onto a laptop and joins other girls to learn the fundamentals of computer programming. Their after-school class, “Girls Who Code,” encourages middle-school girls to explore careers in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
“I just love the fact that I’m learning all this stuff that I can use in the future,” Jade said. “If I decide to be a programmer, I can.”
Girls Who Code is a nationwide organization that aims to close America’s gender gap in technology. With nearly 90,000 girls involved nationwide, the movement challenges the antiquated notion that math and science are mostly for boys.
The local chapter meets weekly at the Boys & Girls Club in Coos Bay. It’s being supported this year by a $7,000 grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Jackie Chambers, the Coquille Tribal member who administers the fund, is enthusiastic about the program.
“Part of the Coquille Indian Tribe’s focus is to help our young people get an education and advance in life,” Chambers said. “We’re proud to make this contribution, and we can’t wait to see what these girls accomplish in their lives.”
The women who lead and teach the local group use words such as “empowerment” and “sisterhood” to describe the spirit of Girls Who Code. They say their goal is to break the cultural barrier that still discourages girls from pursuing STEM subjects.
The national program’s website boasts of building “the largest pipeline of future female engineers in the United States.”
“It’s a huge tool for the future,” said Courtney DuMond, a volunteer in the local program.
On one recent Wednesday, the girls learned about using a simple programming language to create a quiz game. They also learned the real-world skill of setting specific, measurable project goals.
Each year the girls are asked to apply their technological lessons to a project with social implications. This year’s team chose anxiety and depression. They’ll address the subject with tools such as building a website or making a video. Thus they learn to use technology while practicing teamwork, problem solving and compassion.
“I’d like to get the people who have depression and anxiety some help,” Jade said.
And every Wednesday, while Jade works to help others, Girls Who Code works to strengthen Jade’s own future.