BANDON — Jeff Sutherland has made getting up long before the crack of dawn his life.
Sutherland is the superintendent at Pacific Dunes and one of a handful of people who have been at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort all 20 years since the first course opened in 1999.
He supervises a crew of 18 employees who this time of year start at 5 a.m., prepping the course before the first guests hit their first tee shots.
Workers move the cups and mow or roll the greens. They move the tee markers and mow the fairways and fill divots and fix ball marks. And when they start each day, headlamps are standard equipment, along with the regular golf course tools.
“We start in the dark 365 days a year,” Sutherland said. “We always start in the dark to get out ahead of play.”
This week, they will be working to get the course ready for a different level of golfers when Pacific Dunes is co-host for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.
It’s the third time Pacific Dunes has hosted a USGA event in Sutherland’s years as superintendent at the course, following the 2006 Curtis Cup and the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball.
The presence of the USGA event doesn’t require Sutherland and his crew to change much of their regular routine.
“We do keep ourselves close to tournament ready for our paying guests all the time,” he said. “They will want the green speeds a little faster than we will have them for resort play.”
Sutherland’s crew will adjust the height of the cut the mowers make and make other adjustments as needed.
“It’s not like they are asking a lot,” he said. “They are really easy to work with.
“It’s been a pleasure in years past working with USGA.”
Sutherland said it’s an honor to host a USGA championship. It’s also an honor to see Pacific Dunes always listed among the top courses in the United States.
“It makes us proud of the work that we do,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland grew up in Elko, Nev., and moved to Idaho and then to Oregon in 1989. He worked at Tokatee Golf Club near Blue River until moving to Bandon for the construction of the Bandon Dunes course.
He always wanted to work in the golf industry.
“I’ve always been involved in golf since I was a little kid,” he said. “I had been through all aspects of golf.”
That included working in the pro shop and on the driving range. When he started working on the grass growing side of the business, it quickly became his passion.
“I liked being outside,” he said. “I like dealing with turf. It’s a great job.”
And Bandon Dunes became the perfect place, he said.
“It’s a great place to work,” Sutherland said. “We love it here in Bandon. They’ve been good to me.”
He praised Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser and his family for making it that way.
“It’s quite a privilege to work for Bandon Dunes and the Keisers,” he said. “They are amazing individuals. There is no other way to say it.
“They are really incredible.”