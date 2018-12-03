NORTH BEND — We came so close to having a Cuisine first when sports editor John Gunther and I had lunch at Kozy Kitchen on Monday.
Never before had John needed to ask for a "to-go" box because he couldn't finish a meal.
Part of the way through our meal, John looked across the table and suggested there was no way he could finish all the fries with his meal.
"I don't think you've ever — in all the times we've gone to lunch — ever gotten a to-go box," I said, looking down at half the salad I hadn't yet eaten.
"Not once," was his reply. "But this sandwich was very filling, and this is an absurd amount of fries."
I just laughed to myself and continued to make my way through the bacon chef salad I had ordered.
Some of my keto friends, and a couple of callers have asked me to have a few more meals that are diet friendly, or vegetarian ... or at least point out items on the menus that would fit that bill.
On that front, I will try harder to include those in my lunch notes.
They do have sections for "Lighter Appetitites" for breakfast and lunches or dinners, but without substitutions nothing really pops out on the Kozy Kitchen menu as being keto friendly.
Then again, Kozy Kitchen is known for its comfort food. And they do comfort food right.
To explain my lunch choice, I had an espresso roll from Tomaselli's Pastry Mill and Cafe in Elkton for breakfast, so I had already hit my carb limit for the next couple of days. So, my choice for lunch was very easy. All the items in the bacon chef salad were keto friendly, as is the ranch dressing I had on top.
As you can see from the photo, the salad is huge. After eating that for lunch, I may be able to go light on dinner as well.
"That's a good looking salad," John said. "Is there any actual lettuce in there?"
Yes, there was, it was just buried under all the rest of the good stuff.
John had narrowed his choices down to two, the breakfast bagel sandwich and the barbecue meatloaf melt. I know, two very different choices.
He asked our server if they could sub out cheddar cheese for the American cheese that is on the menu description.
She told him that the bagel sandwich was her favorite and that she always ordered hers with cheddar, ham and an over-hard cooked egg.
When he mentioned the meatloaf, I told him that I've had the meatloaf many times and I knew he'd like it.
So he ordered the meatloaf sandwich. When it came, he tried some of the meatloaf that didn't have barbecue sauce on it and said he liked it.
The sandwich comes with two healthy slabs of meatloaf, a tasty barbecue sauce and grilled onions.
And that "to-go" box for John — didn't happen. I took long enough eating my salad that he said he got a "second wind" and finished off the rest of that pile of fries.
Sounds like there's a couple mile run in his future to help counteract some of that.
Kozy Kitchen is located at the northwest corner of the Bi-Mart shopping center in North Bend at 2265 Newmark St.