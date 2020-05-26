Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

GARDINER —

I

t was near sunset the Sunday before Memorial Day

at Gardiner Cemetery.

One small soldier marched

through rows of graves. The

brown-haired, blue-eyed 4-

year-old brandished a small

flag - placed on the grave of a

veteran for the Memorial Day

weekend - and he was waving and stabbing the air with

it as he skipped past 100-

year-old headstones.

Young Elijah Payne was

clearly in his element.

His pants were on backwards - “He’s learning to

dress himself,” explained his

mother, Kelly Froats - but

Elijah was unconcerned.

“It’s my weapon,” he said

of the flag, and stabbed the

air for emphasis!

Following in the wake of

this young soldier was his

friend, Bunny Elston.

Bunny was a cherub,

dressed in pink and black

with a big smile and, at 5,

had appointed herself the

duty of trying to police his

activities.

It was keeping her busy.

“Elijah ... Elijah,” she

called out in a sing-song

voice. “Elijah, you took that

flag from some poor soldier

that needs it ... .

“Elijah ... .” Ahead of her

the boy, lost in his own

world, fought on against

imaginary foes.

Together the two friends

wandered on through the

marble and granite markers

until they had wound their

way out of sight and earshot.

A pioneer cemetery

The Gardiner Cemetery is

built on eight terraces, looking west across the winding

Umpqua River. It was established by Aurora Lodge No.

59, A.F. & A.M., in 1874 “...

for the pioneer citizens of the

lower Umpqua area,” according to Patti Rohde, an area

historian.

It’s a pioneer cemetery,

with sea captains, unknown

sailors and founding mothers

and fathers buried here. Generations of local families lie

at rest. It’s a place where the

present generation visits - and

remembers - their loved

ones.

There are 54 concrete steps

that climb to the top terrace,

lined and worn by the rain

that pours down. At the top of

the steps, toward the south

end of the cemetery, grows an

ancient Monterey Cypress

tree.

“It was planted by a sea

captain,” said Rhode, “back

in the 1860s.

“When I was a kid we used

to tell ghost stores up in it -

we used to play with the polliwogs in the creek, too.”

The cypress’interwoven

trunks spread out about 15-

feet up and there children

have built a tree fort. Climbing the side of one of the

massive trunks are nailed

three rungs of a ladder, with

another broken and hanging

askew.

The tree is encircled by

trails and surrounded by a

green, leafy forest of towering Douglas Fir trees.

Across the terraces of the

cemetery the eye is caught by

pink, lavender, white, red and

orange rhododendrons and

azaleas, which add color to

the grass.

On this afternoon the setting sun lit the 14 small

American flags left fluttering

in the breeze.

“In memory of those resting,” read a plaque at the center of the cemetery with one

of the small flags planted beside it. “Dedicated in respect,

U.S. war veterans.”

Walking through the tiers

of the cemetery the dates on

the veterans’ headstones recall wars and sacrifices of

long ago. One headstone lists

a Marine who served in the

Spanish American War, another lists an Army veteran

who fought in World War I.

Another yet a Navy veteran

who served in World War II.

But one flag was missing,

claimed by a little boy, for a

toy.

Remembered

Then came the sound of

the children again. Soon

Bunny and Elijah appeared,

the young soldier now

marching a reluctant retreat

under the watchful eye of his

mother, flag still clutched in

his tiny fist.

As his mother waited, the

children began hunting

through the cemetery.

“Come on, Elijah,” urged

Bunny. “We’ve got to put it

back!”

And the children wandered

up and down through the

graves, looking for the one

needle-in-the-hay-stack - the

one grave from among so

many - that young Elijah had

taken the flag from.

As the hunt progressed the

young warrior, already unhappy about having to surrender his “weapon,” tired,

handed the flag to Bunny and

retired to his mother’s arms.

Alone, Bunny kept trailing

through the graves, then finally as the twilight gathered,

she found the one she sought.

Planting the small flag

next to the headstone of Pvt.

Jack J. Ansama, a World War

I veteran, she beamed with

satisfaction.

“I remembered,” she said.

She’s not alone.ˆ

— by Matt Hall

