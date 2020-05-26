GARDINER —
I
t was near sunset the Sunday before Memorial Day
at Gardiner Cemetery.
One small soldier marched
through rows of graves. The
brown-haired, blue-eyed 4-
year-old brandished a small
flag - placed on the grave of a
veteran for the Memorial Day
weekend - and he was waving and stabbing the air with
it as he skipped past 100-
year-old headstones.
Young Elijah Payne was
clearly in his element.
His pants were on backwards - “He’s learning to
dress himself,” explained his
mother, Kelly Froats - but
Elijah was unconcerned.
“It’s my weapon,” he said
of the flag, and stabbed the
air for emphasis!
Following in the wake of
this young soldier was his
friend, Bunny Elston.
Bunny was a cherub,
dressed in pink and black
with a big smile and, at 5,
had appointed herself the
duty of trying to police his
activities.
It was keeping her busy.
“Elijah ... Elijah,” she
called out in a sing-song
voice. “Elijah, you took that
flag from some poor soldier
that needs it ... .
“Elijah ... .” Ahead of her
the boy, lost in his own
world, fought on against
imaginary foes.
Together the two friends
wandered on through the
marble and granite markers
until they had wound their
way out of sight and earshot.
A pioneer cemetery
The Gardiner Cemetery is
built on eight terraces, looking west across the winding
Umpqua River. It was established by Aurora Lodge No.
59, A.F. & A.M., in 1874 “...
for the pioneer citizens of the
lower Umpqua area,” according to Patti Rohde, an area
historian.
It’s a pioneer cemetery,
with sea captains, unknown
sailors and founding mothers
and fathers buried here. Generations of local families lie
at rest. It’s a place where the
present generation visits - and
remembers - their loved
ones.
There are 54 concrete steps
that climb to the top terrace,
lined and worn by the rain
that pours down. At the top of
the steps, toward the south
end of the cemetery, grows an
ancient Monterey Cypress
tree.
“It was planted by a sea
captain,” said Rhode, “back
in the 1860s.
“When I was a kid we used
to tell ghost stores up in it -
we used to play with the polliwogs in the creek, too.”
The cypress’interwoven
trunks spread out about 15-
feet up and there children
have built a tree fort. Climbing the side of one of the
massive trunks are nailed
three rungs of a ladder, with
another broken and hanging
askew.
The tree is encircled by
trails and surrounded by a
green, leafy forest of towering Douglas Fir trees.
Across the terraces of the
cemetery the eye is caught by
pink, lavender, white, red and
orange rhododendrons and
azaleas, which add color to
the grass.
On this afternoon the setting sun lit the 14 small
American flags left fluttering
in the breeze.
“In memory of those resting,” read a plaque at the center of the cemetery with one
of the small flags planted beside it. “Dedicated in respect,
U.S. war veterans.”
Walking through the tiers
of the cemetery the dates on
the veterans’ headstones recall wars and sacrifices of
long ago. One headstone lists
a Marine who served in the
Spanish American War, another lists an Army veteran
who fought in World War I.
Another yet a Navy veteran
who served in World War II.
But one flag was missing,
claimed by a little boy, for a
toy.
Remembered
Then came the sound of
the children again. Soon
Bunny and Elijah appeared,
the young soldier now
marching a reluctant retreat
under the watchful eye of his
mother, flag still clutched in
his tiny fist.
As his mother waited, the
children began hunting
through the cemetery.
“Come on, Elijah,” urged
Bunny. “We’ve got to put it
back!”
And the children wandered
up and down through the
graves, looking for the one
needle-in-the-hay-stack - the
one grave from among so
many - that young Elijah had
taken the flag from.
As the hunt progressed the
young warrior, already unhappy about having to surrender his “weapon,” tired,
handed the flag to Bunny and
retired to his mother’s arms.
Alone, Bunny kept trailing
through the graves, then finally as the twilight gathered,
she found the one she sought.
Planting the small flag
next to the headstone of Pvt.
Jack J. Ansama, a World War
I veteran, she beamed with
satisfaction.
“I remembered,” she said.
She’s not alone.ˆ
— by Matt Hall
