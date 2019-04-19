Flowering plants are grouped into families according to the number and arrangement of their reproductive parts -- their flowers. Nearly all members of the geranium family have regular, five parted flowers: 5 petals; 5 sepals; 5, 10, or 15 stamens (the “male” parts with the pollen); and a 5-parted pistil (the “female” parts with the ova). In most geraniums, the pistil develops into a long, pointed structure after the seeds are fertilized. The common name for many geraniums is “stork’s bill,” a reference to the shape of the seed capsule.
