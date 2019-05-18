BANDON — There’s a lot more to building a golf course than just putting down grass seed.
Fortunately for Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Ken Nice is a veteran of the course building process.
Nice is the project manager for the construction of Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch, a role he also had when Pacific Dunes, Bandon Trails, Old Macdonald and the Bandon Preserve were built (he was assistant project manager for the construction of Bandon Dunes, the resort’s first course).
Nice works with architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and the shaping team led by Tony Russell, who also has helped build all the resort’s courses. He coordinates the work with the irrigation and electrical specialists and the construction of the irrigation ponds.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Nice said. “It’s a matter of getting all the pieces together. A lot of the cool stuff is when you put all the pieces into place to make it happen. The cool thing at Bandon Dunes is you have a lot of people in place who are experts.
“That’s one of the fun aspects of the process. Not just the great site and the fact that it will be a great golf course, but the opportunity to work with a lot of great people.”
When he isn’t building a course, Nice is the resort’s director of agronomy. In that role, he works with the superintendents of the resort’s courses to make sure the turf on each course is consistent and lives up to the links style.
“Being a links golf resort in the United States kind of requires an attention to detail for how the surfaces are,” Nice said. “It’s something that requires a lot of thought.
“We have great superintendents at the resort who all take pride in their courses and we all have the same philosophy of working toward achieving the same goal.”
Working with golf courses wasn’t Nice’s original career intention.
After graduating from Corvallis High School, he played basketball for Willamette University and went into the landscaping business. But after a few years, he decided it was time for a change.
“My dad was a professor at Oregon State and said they had a great turf program,” he said.
So at age 30, Nice went back to school, getting a turf management degree and spending two years at Astoria Country Club as an assistant before coming to Bandon Dunes during the construction of the first course.
He’s never considered leaving.
“For me, there’s not a better place for golf to be,” he said. “And not only golf, it’s great to be part of every aspect of it so far.”
Nice loves the people he works with and the support of resort owner Mike Keiser.
“Mr. Keiser has been hugely supportive and a guiding force for the resort,” Nice said, adding that he enjoys how Keiser works with the course architects.
“He loves that part of the process and he has a great eye, and great aesthetics,” Nice said.
Keiser and the on-site resort officials also supported Nice when he was a head basketball coach at Bandon High School, first for the girls and then the boys.
With the resort celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, Nice has had a chance to reflect on his own career and the success of Bandon Dunes.
“I’ve said it time and time again,” he said. “This whole experience with Bandon Dunes and the golf courses that have been created here are so far beyond what I dreamed this career would be. It blows it away.
“It’s kind of surpassed everybody’s dreams in terms of how good it has become and how popular it is.”