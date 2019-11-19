BANDON — A Bandon Christmas Carol begins its two-weekend run on Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park.
Mike Dempsey directs this unique twist of the Dickens classic, set in present-day Bandon, for the Bandon Playhouse.
“It’s a mix of the old and new,” explained playwright Neal Davis (author of "Bethlehem Road" and "Murder at TwoMile"). “The classic framework is there, but the setting and situations have been given a modern, local tweak.”
The large cast is headed by Nameer El-Kadi as Scrooge, who brings over 30 years of stage and screen experience to the role. He recently delighted audiences as Gepetto in the Marlo Dance Studio’s presentation of Pinocchio. Key roles are played by local theater veterans Heather Bouher, Dave Elst, Annie Giardinelli, David Wyatt and Gareth Williams, along with more than a dozen other actors.
“I was chastised by one purist who didn’t like my fiddling with a classic,” said Davis, “but the heart and soul of Dickens’ tale is there. We’ve just added a bit more humor and a lot more Bandon.”
A Bandon Christmas Carol will be performed on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 and Dec. 13, 14 and 15 at the Sprague Theater. Tickets are available at Bandon Mercantile, Ace Hardware, and at the theater box office. Prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. For more information, visit BPH at bandonplayhouse.org or on Facebook @bandonplay.