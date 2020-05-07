Hello Ladies of 100 Strong Bandon!
Wow, a lot has changed since our last meeting. We hope that you & your families are staying healthy (and sane!) during this time.
Our 2nd quarter meeting is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. We discussed having a virtual meeting on Zoom but some of our members may not have Zoom available or if you do, you are “zoomed” out after having work and family meetings on that platform. It can also be frustrating when it does not work right or easily.
Additionally, some of our members are going through their own crises with work closures and family concerns. Therefore, for this quarter, we want to encourage each member to make a direct gift of $50 or more to her favorite local charity or patronize a Bandon business and spend $50 or more by buying a gift certificate. The goal of our group is to make our community better and stronger with our support. Right now our community needs our support more than ever before! Our mission is to improve the lives of those living in Bandon, and we think that we should expand that to include local businesses for this quarter.
We attached a note that you can include with your funding to relay the message of 100 Strong Bandon. Then, when completed, we hope that you will share what you did and why with your fellow 100 Strong women in our closed Facebook group. Because it is closed only members can see it. We are looking forward to hearing your stories & getting inspired, even while we are not together this quarter.
We are hopeful we can meet on our regular 3rd Wednesday in August (8/19/20). Until then, Stay Safe!
Julie & MaryAnn
