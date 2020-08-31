BANDON — The members of 100 Strong Bandon met via Zoom on Aug. 19 and selected Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation-Barbara Dodrill Scholarship, nominated by Glenda Parks, as their charity for this quarter.
Members should make their checks payable to “SWOCC Foundation” and note “Barbara Dodrill Scholarship” in the memo field. Checks should be mailed to 100 Strong Bandon, c/o Bandon Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 1515, Bandon, OR 97411.
This scholarship will be awarded to a SWOCC second-year (45+ credits) female student age 21 or older demonstrating financial need. First priority for awarding the scholarship will go to a Bandon resident meeting the other qualifications.
